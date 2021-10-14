This award is a testimony of M. Lorenzetti's dedication and involvement to the business community and insurance industry in Canada and across the globe. M. Lorenzetti launched BFL CANADA 34 years ago and, since then, our company has become one of the largest employee-owned and operated Risk Management, Insurance Brokerage and Employee Benefits consulting services firms in North America and a founding partner of Lockton Global LLP, having representation in over 140 countries. Thanks to the business model he developed and the culture he created, BFL CANADA makes a difference for its clients, employees and partners since 1987 and continues to push the limits of success.

"It is a tremendous honour to accept the 2020 International Business Leader of the Year Award. I stand here humbled and gratified to accept this award on behalf of the 1,000 men and women of BFL CANADA, our Shareholders, and our Board of Directors. This honour is ultimately a tribute to their dedication, teamwork, and commitment to excellence. In addition, as a company we all recognize that our successes today can be traced to the legacy of outstanding leaders and innovators over the past 34 years. I am truly and deeply honoured to have been selected." Said Barry F. Lorenzetti, President, CEO and founder.

"The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is our nation's leading supporter of businesses and their vital role in building and sustaining a competitive Canada. I hope that, as we recognize Mr. Lorenzetti's remarkable achievements, we will come away from this evening with a renewed sense of inspiration, optimism and appreciation for both our individual and collective efforts in creating a brighter, more prosperous future for Canada," said Perrin Beatty, President and CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Established in 1992, the International Business Leader of the Year Award recognizes a business executive from a Canadian company whose visionary corporate leadership has allowed their organization to develop a strong, competitive global presence. Recipients of this award are at the very top of their fields, having distinguished themselves through the aggressive pursuit of international business opportunities as well as generous philanthropic endeavours. Past recipients include Guy Laliberté (Cirque du Soleil®), Allan R. Taylor (Royal Bank of Canada) and Laurent Beaudoin (Bombardier).

ABOUT BFL CANADA

Founded in 1987 by Barry F. Lorenzetti, BFL CANADA is one of the largest employee-owned and operated Risk Management, Insurance Brokerage, and Employee Benefits consulting services firms in North America. The firm has a team of over 1,000 professionals located in twenty-three cities across the country. BFL CANADA is a founding Partner of Lockton Global LLP, a partnership of independent insurance brokers who provide Risk Management, Insurance and Benefits Consulting services in over 140 countries around the world. For more information, visit bflcanada.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce helps build the businesses that support our families, our communities and our country. We do this by influencing government policy, by providing essential business services and by connecting businesses to information they can use, to opportunities for growth and to a network of local chambers, businesses, decision-makers and peers from across the country, in every sector of the economy and at all levels of government, as well as internationally. We are unapologetic in our support for business and the vital role it plays in building and sustaining our great nation.

