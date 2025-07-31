BARRANCO GOLD MINING CORP. IS UNAWARE OF ANY MATERIAL CHANGE

CSE: BAR

FWB: 314

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - At the request of CIRO, Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Barranco Gold Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration-stage company focused on the acquisition and development of gold properties. The Company is currently advancing its flagship King Property located in British Columbia, Canada.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Reno J. Calabrigo - Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 402-0957