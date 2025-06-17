BARRANCO GOLD DEFINES HIGH-PRIORITY TARGETS THROUGH SOIL GEOCHEMISTRY ON KING PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") (CSE: BAR) is pleased to announce that to date soil geochemistry results from its 100%-owned King Property have outlined multiple high-priority gold and copper anomalies, further validating the property's exploration potential. The King Property is located approximately 50 km south of Merritt, British Columbia, and consists of nine contiguous mineral claims totaling 3,456 hectares.

Map 1: Soil geochemistry results for gold (Au in ppb FA) across the King Project, conducted by Barranco Gold Mining Corp. The map highlights the “Central Grid,” “East Grid,” and “South Grid” sampling areas. Zones with elevated gold concentrations (shown in red/pink). (CNW Group/Barranco Gold Mining Corp) Map 2: Overview of soil sampling on the King Project by Barranco Gold Mining Corp. The map displays copper concentrations (Cu in ppm) across the “Central Grid,” “East Grid,” and “South Grid” survey areas. Elevated copper anomalies (shown in red/pink). (CNW Group/Barranco Gold Mining Corp)

The soil sampling program collected to date included three major grids: the Main, South, and East Grids. 726 soil samples were collected systematically and analyzed using ICP- MS following aqua regia digestion. Sampling was carried out on grid lines spaced 100 m apart, with samples taken every 50 m along each line. The results delineate multiple strong gold and copper anomalies aligned with regional structures and intrusive contacts.

Soil Sampling Highlights

Total samples : 726 soil samples collected

: 726 soil samples collected Grid parameters : 100 m line spacing, 50 m sample spacing

: line spacing, sample spacing Gold anomalies : >100 ppb Au in Main and South Grids, with one 860 ppb

: >100 ppb Au in Main and South Grids, with one 860 ppb Copper anomalies : >200 ppm Cu

: >200 ppm Cu Anomalies may represent the interpreted northwest trending structures

The geochemical anomalies are spatially associated with fault zones and lithologic contacts between Osprey Lake Batholith rocks and quartz-feldspar porphyries of the Otter Intrusion. The data supports the presence of a hybrid porphyry-epithermal system, consistent with nearby productive mineral camps in southern British Columbia.

Next Steps

The Company will integrate soil anomalies with structural mapping and upcoming geophysical surveys to refine drill targets for Phase 2 exploration scheduled later in 2025.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Derrick Strickland an independent contractor and Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101

www.barrancogold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward- looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward- looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SOURCE Barranco Gold Mining Corp

Reno Calabrigo, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]