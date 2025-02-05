BARRANCO GOLD MINING CORP. ANNOUNCES LISTING ON CSE

CSE: BAR

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Barranco Gold Mining Corp. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) that the common shares of the Company will commence trading at the opening of the market on February 6, 2025 under the ticker symbol BAR.

About Barranco Gold Mining Corp.

Barranco Gold Mining Corp. is a junior mining exploration company. It focuses on identifying and potentially acquiring property interests in mineral properties in British Columbia with the objective of conducting exploration programs on those properties.

For further information, please visit:

https://barrancogold.com

or contact:

Reno J Calabrigo President and CEO (647) 402-0957

Additional information about the Company is available under Barranco Gold Mining Corp.'s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

