TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Barometer Capital Management Inc. (Barometer), the manager, and trustee of the Barometer Tactical Income Growth Fund (formerly, the "Barometer Disciplined Leadership Tactical Income Growth Fund") (the Fund), announced today that the risk rating of the Fund has changed from "low to medium" to "medium". This change is based on the results of the Fund's annual risk rating review.

The risk rating of Barometer's other two public funds, the Barometer Global Equity Fund and the Barometer Balanced Fund (formerly, the "Barometer Disciplined Leadership Balanced Fund") did not change and remain at "Medium" and "Low to Medium", respectively.

There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund as a result of this new risk rating.

The revised fund facts of the Fund can be reviewed on Barometer's internet site at www.barometercapital.ca or on the SEDAR+ internet site at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the revised fund facts for the Fund will also be provided on request, at no cost, by calling Barometer toll-free at 1 866-601-6888, or from an investor's dealer or advisor or by email at [email protected].

About Barometer

Barometer Capital Management Inc. is a Canadian-owned discretionary investment management firm with a wide range of investment products and services, including separately managed accounts, the Barometer Private Pools, the Barometer Group of Funds and investment advisory services to broker/dealers via an investment management platform. Barometer managed approximately $895 million as of December 31, 2024.

