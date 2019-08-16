Bargaining reaches an impasse with SaskEnergy

REGINA, Aug. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - The bargaining committee for Unifor says talks with SaskEnergy have reached an impasse.

"The provincial government has mandated that the Crowns not offer any increase until 2021 and then only a 1 percent raise," said Unifor President Jerry Dias. "Our hard working members deserve better."

The Unifor bargaining committee has been meeting with the provincial mediator and SaskEnergy to try to get an agreement.

Unifor will now make preparations to seek a strike mandate from the membership.

"How can the Saskatchewan government justify giving itself a 2.3 percent increase this year but give nothing to front line workers?" asked Western Regional Director Joie Warnock.

