Cineplex Welcomed 1.4M Guests to its Theatres Across the Country to Share in the Experience of the Big Screen as Part of the 'Barbenheimer' Cultural Phenomenon

TORONTO, July 24, 2023 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – Cineplex, a leading entertainment and media company, announced today that two of the most highly anticipated films of the summer, Barbie and Oppenheimer, achieved Cineplex's highest summer box office weekend record of all time, bringing in over $19 million in box office revenue and welcoming 1.4 million guests. With Barbie and Oppenheimer opening side-by-side, over 80,000 Cineplex guests were determined to experience not one, but both films on opening weekend, taking part in the global 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon. Incredibly, the weekend was the second highest grossing box office of all time for the Company, demonstrating that consumer enthusiasm for theatrical moviegoing at Cineplex and around the world is as strong as ever.

The 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon is fueling the fourth-largest box office weekend in history for North America. Barbie is reported to have grossed approximately $155 million domestically, giving the film the largest opening weekend of 2023, and Oppenheimer grossed $80.5 million at the domestic box office.

Oppenheimer is Cineplex's largest IMAX opening, and Cineplex's premium offerings including UltraAVX, IMAX, VIP Cinemas, and 70mm film made up 59 per cent of the film's box office for the Company.

"This record-setting weekend box office performance of Barbie and Oppenheimer confirms that Canadians and movie-lovers around the world maintain their passion for the big screen that cannot be replicated at home. Experiences like these remind us all about the enduring importance that movies and movie theatres have in creating memories and how they are uniquely capable of bringing us together to share in cultural moments," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We thank our studio partners for creating wonderful, engaging, and diverse content to fuel this demand and bring moviegoers back to the theatre."

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium), and a newly launched entertainment concept that brings movies, amusement gaming, dining, and live performances together under one roof (Cineplex Junxion). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), motion picture distribution (Cineplex Pictures), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment and lifestyle loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Samantha Shecter, Manager, Communications, Cineplex, [email protected]; Mahsa Rejali, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Cineplex, [email protected]