Barbara Frum, The Tragically Hip and Director X Join The List of 2022 Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees

Previously announced 2022 Inductees are Lionel Conacher, Deborah Cox, Just For Laughs and Heather Reisman

Additional names will be announced in the coming weeks.

Canada's Walk of Fame Gala returns December 3rd with star-studded in-person event at Beanfield Centre, Toronto ON;

Broadcast to air on CTV at a later date

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame adds three new Inductees to the distinguished ranks, each trailblazers in their respective fields who have profoundly impacted their careers. Today's announcement includes broadcasting legend BARBARA FRUM, iconic rock band and humanitarians THE TRAGICALLY HIP, and prolific music video mastermind, DIRECTOR X.

These exceptional Canadians join a distinguished lineup of previously announced 2022 Inductees, including multidisciplinary sports hero Lionel Conacher, chart-topping R&B songstress Deborah Cox, the Canadian comedy institution that has been the Canadian launchpad for the biggest international comics, Just For Laughs and one of the Top 50 businesswomen in the world, Heather Reisman. Also previously announced 2022 Canada's Walk of Fame Honourees Arkells are recipients of this year's Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour.

Additional Inductees and Honourees to round out the Class of 2022 will be announced in the coming weeks representing the organization's five pillars of recognition: Arts and Entertainment; Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy; Humanitarianism; Science, Technology and Innovation; Sports and Athletics.

Canada's Walk of Fame Gala returns on December 3, 2022, set to take place at Beanfield Centre in Toronto, featuring star-studded red carpet arrivals, memorable performances and tributes from Canada's brightest stars and Canada's Walk of Fame alumni. A special broadcast will air at a later date on CTV.

For a complete list of Inductees, along with more information on Canada's Walk of Fame, visit www.canadaswalkoffame.com.

