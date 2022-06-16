MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Acfas, Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ), the Canadian Commission for UNESCO (CCUNESCO) and the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) are pleased to announce that the Acfas archives have been added to the Canada Memory of the World Register. The announcement was made last night by Roda Muse, Secretary General of CCUNESCO, at an event on scientific heritage.

The story of Acfas is that of a francophone association born nearly 100 years ago and of its community, the researchers who have contributed to the advancement of Canadian society and shared in the issues that it cares about. It is also the story of a sector of activity, that of higher French-language education and research in Quebec and Canada.

By browsing through the printed and digital publications in the collections held by the BAnQ and the Acfas archives at the UQAM—two bodies of work that span the period from 1923 to 2019—we delve into the history of science in French in Canada and follow society's evolution of through the prism of the advancement of knowledge in all disciplinary fields.

"It is a great source of pride for Acfas to have its archives included in the Canada Memory of the World Register, as the Acfas launched its centennial celebrations in May. The archives document a crucial period for the emergence of a French-speaking scientific community in Canada and enable us to retrace the major issues of the last 100 years. Recognizing this heritage allows us to highlight the major contribution of the research community to the advancement of knowledge and the development of our societies."

―Jean-Pierre Perreault, President of Acfas

"What a great initiative! Celebrating the Acfas's centenary by demonstrating the invaluable contribution of the Université du Québec à Montréal to the promotion and dissemination of French-language scientific and cultural knowledge shows the key role played by the UQAM. I am equally pleased with the partnerships with the Acfas and BAnQ, which are working together with UQAM to recognize our archival collections—real treasures for Quebec society."

―Magda Fusaro, Rector of the UQAM

"This recognition by UNESCO confirms that Acfas's publications are invaluable. Our association with the Acfas and the UQAM is another gesture that contributes to making a difference in the lives of Quebecers. By ensuring the discoverability of these thousands of documents on the Web through BAnQ numérique, we are promoting scientific research. We hope to encourage dialogue and societal thinking, which are essential elements of a learning society."

―Marie Grégoire, President and CEO of BAnQ

"Including the Acfas archives in the Canada Memory of the World Register is recognition of the crucial role played by the Acfas in the dissemination of French-language scientific knowledge over the last century, not only in Quebec but also throughout the Canadian Francophonie. We salute the efforts of the UQAM, BAnQ and the Acfas to digitize this exceptional documentary heritage: these institutions are ensuring free and unlimited access to crucial histories and knowledge for future generations."

―Roda Muse, Secretary General of the CCUNESCO

What is the significance of being included in the Memory of the World Register?

Created in 1992, UNESCO's Memory of the World Programme holds the most significant documents of human heritage and history. UNESCO administers the international register, while the CCUNESCO manages the Canadian register. The latter, created in 2017, promotes the vast diversity of Canada's documentary heritage.

The Canada Memory of the World Register provides universal access to our artistic, cultural, economic, geographic, linguistic, political, scientific, spiritual and identity-based heritage. It also highlights the importance of making these unique collections accessible to students, researchers and the general public.

The Canadian Advisory Committee for Memory of the World is made up of experts who review nominations and make recommendations to CCUNESCO on which collections should be included in the Canada Memory of the World Register.

