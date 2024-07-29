TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Banks in Canada have committed to supporting relief efforts for those affected by the devastating wildfires in Alberta. To aid Albertans, several banks are facilitating financial donations at their branches for the Canadian Red Cross. Additionally, they are making corporate donations directly to the Red Cross and other relief organizations.

Corporate donations

The following banks are making corporate donations totaling $355,000 to the Canadian Red Cross' 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal and the Canadian Disaster Relief Fund. Donations will be used for immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts in response to fires, and community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta and across the country.

BMO

Canadian Western Bank

National Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

Tangerine Bank

TD Bank Group

Canadian Western Bank, RBC, Scotiabank, and TD Bank Group will also be making additional donations to organizations supporting relief and recovery efforts in Alberta including but not limited to the Jasper Community Team Society, the Wood Buffalo Community Foundation and the United Way of the Alberta Capital Region Wildfire Response and Recovery Fund. CIBC will be making a donation to the CIBC Foundation Alberta Emergency Relief Fund, providing short and long-term relief to local organizations affected by the fires.

"During this challenging time, our priority is to stand with the communities in Alberta impacted by the fires. The collective efforts of banks and the generosity of individuals are needed to help the Canadian Red Cross and other organizations to deliver essential relief. We encourage all Canadians to contribute to these efforts if they're able." - Anthony G. Ostler, President & CEO, Canadian Bankers Association.

How Canadians can help

Canadians who are in a position to donate to the Canadian Red Cross 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal or the Canadian Disaster Relief Fund can do so online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or at any branch or online where available from the banks listed below starting July 29:

BMO

Canadian Western Bank

RBC

Scotiabank

TD Bank Group

The Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta will match donations made to the Canadian Red Cross' 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal to support the disaster relief efforts in Alberta.

Several banks will also be encouraging customers and employees to donate through online portals. Banks in Canada have long supported humanitarian and emergency relief appeals in Canada and internationally to help those affected by extreme weather, natural catastrophes, health crises and conflicts.

Canadians in the affected areas who need help with their finances are encouraged to contact their bank for assistance.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca.

