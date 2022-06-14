Balzac's Coffee Roasters Steps into the Spotlight with National Ballet of Canada Partnership

Specialty Coffee Roaster Becomes the Official Coffee of the Renowned Dance Company, with a Slate of Marketing Initiatives Set for 2022 and Beyond

ANCASTER, ON and TORONTO, ON, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Balzac's Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee roaster with a network of cafés, direct-to-consumer operations and a high-growth CPG business, is pleased to announce its new partnership with The National Ballet of Canada that sees Balzac's become the official coffee supplier to Canada's pre-eminent dance company.

The multi-faceted, multi-year deal makes Balzac's the exclusive coffee beverage served at all National Ballet of Canada events, as well as seeing the two brands collaborate on various marketing initiatives to their respective audiences and communities, including sponsorships, sampling opportunities and on-site marketing activations.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce this new partnership with the National Ballet," says Christine Cruz-Clarke, CEO of Balzac's Coffee Roasters. "The National Ballet has such a rich history of engaging its audiences with the finest repertoires in dance. We strive for the same degree of excellence in our own field and look forward to working with them as this new season unfolds."

Established in 1951 with the goal of presenting the best in classical and contemporary ballet to Canadian audiences, The National Ballet of Canada is known around the world for its performances of traditional, full-length classics, as well as embracing contemporary works and the development of top notch Canadian choreographic talent. The National Ballet performs extended engagements at Toronto's Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts each year, augmented by both national and international tours.

"We are excited to embark on this endeavour with Balzac's Coffee Roasters," says Barry Hughson, Executive Director, The National Ballet of Canada. "Our patrons have come to expect the best from the National Ballet, and by extension, the brands we associate with. This partnership with another beloved, national brand, continues to deliver on that promise."

About Balzac's Coffee Roasters

Established in 1993, Balzac's has seen continued success roasting specialty coffee and providing European inspired café experiences across Ontario. Inspired by Honoré de Balzac's famous quote, "the Café is the People's Parliament," the 100 percent Canadian coffee company is dedicated to sustainably sourced and roasted coffee that can be enjoyed in one of the many Balzac's cafés, ordered online or found on retail shelves nationwide.

To learn more, please visit www.balzacs.com.

About District Ventures Capital

District Ventures Capital is a venture capital fund investing in innovative companies in the food & beverage and health & wellness sectors. The fund is led by General Partner, Arlene Dickinson. Venturepark is the leading ecosystem in Canada that focuses on the CPG space and brings capital, marketing support, programming, and commercialization as support to the companies it invests in.

For more information, visit www.districtventurescapital.com.

About The National Ballet of Canada

One of the top international ballet companies, The National Ballet of Canada was founded in 1951 by Celia Franca. Today, the company is among the world's finest, with 70 dancers and its own orchestra. The National Ballet has a history of pre-eminent Artistic Directors and in January 2022, welcomed new leader, Hope Muir. Renowned for its diverse repertoire, the company performs traditional full-length classics, embraces contemporary work and encourages the creation of new ballets as well as the development of Canadian choreographers. The company's repertoire includes works by Frederick Ashton, George Balanchine, Aszure Barton, Marie Chouinard, John Cranko, William Forsythe, James Kudelka, Wayne McGregor, Kenneth McMillan, John Neumeier, Rudolf Nureyev, Crystal Pite, Alexei Ratmansky, Christopher Wheeldon and the company's Choreographic Associates Robert Binet, Guillaume Côté and Alysa Pires, among other creators. The National Ballet tours in Canada, the USA and internationally with appearances in Paris, London, Moscow and St. Petersburg, Hamburg, New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For more information, visit national.ballet.ca

