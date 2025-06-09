Balzac's Coffee Launches Canada's Cup Iced Maple Latte: A Patriotic Pour with Purpose

Limited-time offering celebrates Canada and the bounty of our resource-rich provinces

TORONTO, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Just in time for summer, Balzac's Coffee, a proudly 100% Canadian specialty coffee company, is launching a bold, limited-edition drink: the Canada's Cup Iced Maple Latte.

This 16oz iced latte is made with Balzac's signature Fair Trade, organic espresso (roasted in Ontario), blended with water from the superior side of Lake Superior. It's topped with Canadian whipped cream, drizzled with Ontario maple syrup, and finished with a sprinkle of Vancouver Island sea salt — a refreshing tribute to Canadian flavours from coast to coast.

The drink is served in a custom-engraved, Ontario-made recycled aluminum keepsake cup, complete with a Canadian-made softwood stir stick. Designed to keep its cool and built to last, it's a defiantly delicious drink made to be enjoyed with your elbows up.

Balzac's Coffee is owned by District Ventures Capital, the venture capital fund of renowned Canadian investor and TV personality Arlene Dickinson. "Balzac's captures the best of Canada — connection, creativity, sustainability, and exceptional taste," says Dickinson. "Inspired by our love for all things maple and the growing need to buy homegrown goods, the Canada's Cup Iced Maple Latte captures the essence of our home and native land in every sip. It's our way of celebrating the Canadian summer — with sustainability and style in hand."

Available starting June 9 in Balzac's cafés across Ontario, Canadians are invited to raise a cup to homegrown flavour with a drink that's as Canadian as coffee gets.

Founded in 1993, Balzac's has built a strong legacy roasting specialty coffee for Canadians to enjoy across the country. Inspired by Honoré de Balzac's quote, "The café is the people's parliament," the 100% Canadian-owned and operated company is committed to sustainably sourced coffee and is available online, in retail stores nationwide, or at any of its 16 cafés across Ontario.

