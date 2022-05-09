BALZAC'S COFFEE ROASTERS PARTNERS WITH ACOSTA CANADA CORPORATION TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN CANADIAN MARKET

Leading national sales broker to bolster national growth for the small batch-roaster of specialty coffee

ANCASTER, ON, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Balzac's Coffee Roasters, the vertically integrated specialty coffee roaster with a network of cafés, DTC operations and a high-growth CPG business, is pleased to announce the brand's newly agreed partnership with Acosta Canada Corporation, a leading national broker to the retail channel.

As Balzac's continues to accelerate its presence nationally, the partnership with Acosta will be a key enabler to driving Balzac's retail growth through Acosta's extensive reach and customer solutions.

"As we look forward to embarking further on our growth journey, we couldn't think of a better sales team than the experts at Acosta to help foster our expansion," says Sonya Aquilina, Vice President of Sales at Balzac's. "Acosta has the experience and the resources we trust will make our national growth vision a reality while we become even more customer and consumer centric."

By scaling up their resources with an extended sales arm through Acosta, Balzac's will be prioritizing their vision for growth by ensuring all sales opportunities are captured in the fast-paced and ever-changing retail landscape.

"As an already beloved brand with their loyal customer base, we are thrilled to be partnering with Balzac's to further their sales growth across Canada," says Brian Rafuse, VP Business Development at Acosta Canada Corporation. "With our resources and expert ability to analyze customer trends and insights within the grocery and speciality channels, we look forward to supporting Balzac's market share growth."

Balzac's and Acosta will work together to bring forth strategically aligned joint business plans with retailers. By aligning with retailers' goals, and then seeing those plans come to life at store level, Balzac's aims to see shoppers convert into buyers, allowing them to savour the European-inspired brand in their own homes.

About Balzac's Coffee Roasters

Established in 1993, Balzac's has seen continued success roasting specialty coffee and providing European inspired café experiences across Ontario. Inspired by Honoré de Balzac's famous quote, "the Café is the People's Parliament," the 100 percent Canadian coffee company is dedicated to sustainably sourced and roasted coffee that can be enjoyed in one of the many Balzac's cafés, ordered online or found on retail shelves nationwide.

To learn more, please visit www.balzacs.com.

About District Ventures Capital

District Ventures Capital is a venture capital fund investing in innovative companies in the food & beverage and health & wellness sectors. The fund is led by General Partner, Arlene Dickinson. Venturepark is the leading ecosystem in Canada that focuses on the CPG space and brings capital, marketing support, programming, and commercialization as support to the companies it invests in.

For more information, visit www.districtventurescapital.com.

About Acosta Canada

Acosta is the sales and marketing powerhouse behind most of the trusted brands seen in stores every day. The company provides a range of outsourced sales, marketing and retail merchandising services throughout the U.S, Canada and Europe. For 90 years, Acosta has led the industry in helping consumer packaged goods companies move products off shelves and into shoppers' baskets.

For more information, please visit www.acosta.com.

