BALZAC'S COFFEE ROASTERS APPOINTS SONYA AQUILINA AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES

"An exceptional sales leader with a long track record of success, Sonya's business partner mindset and proven ability to scale premium brands made her the perfect person to head our sales team," says Christine Cruz-Clarke, CEO of Balzac's Coffee Roasters. "We are thrilled to welcome Sonya and I'm confident that her inspirational leadership mindset and determination will only further accelerate the growth we are seeing at Balzac's."

Aquilina is a highly respected CPG Sales Leader, bringing over 20 years of progressive experience. Her past achievements and accolades come with her reputation as an approachable collaborator who wins with full team support while focusing on next level goals and proactively seeking innovative solutions through her strategic planning.

"As a long-time admirer of the products and the brand, I couldn't be more excited to join the executive team at Balzac's," says Aquilina. "I look forward to exploring the many growth opportunities that can help take Balzac's to the next level by collaborating with our partners, our teams, and customers."

Prior to joining Balzac's, Aquilina served as the Director of Sales for Hain Celestial, overseeing the company's portfolio of twelve brands, leading growth among their largest customers in Canada. She has also held roles in sales strategy, customer marketing, and marketing management across a range of consumer products companies including Sara Lee Household & Bodycare, PepsiCo, ConAgra, Barilla, 3M, and Campbell Soup Company. Over the course of her career, Aquilina has been the recipient of numerous awards for her outstanding work.

About Balzac's Coffee Roasters

Established in 1993, Balzac's has seen continued success roasting specialty coffee and providing European inspired café experiences across Ontario. Inspired by Honoré de Balzac's famous quote, "the Café is the People's Parliament," the 100 percent Canadian coffee company is dedicated to sustainably sourced and roasted coffee that can be enjoyed in one of the many Balzac's cafés, ordered online or found on retail shelves nationwide.

To learn more, please visit www.balzacs.com

About District Ventures Capital

District Ventures Capital is a venture capital fund investing in innovative companies in the food & beverage and health & wellness sectors. The fund is led by General Partner, Arlene Dickinson. Venturepark is the leading ecosystem in Canada that focuses on the CPG space and brings capital, marketing support, programming, and commercialization as support to the companies it invests in.

For more information, visit www.districtventurescapital.com

