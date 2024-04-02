Movember encourages men to "Know Thy Nuts" this Testicular Cancer Awareness Month

TORONTO, April 2, 2024 /CNW/ - April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month and Movember – the world's leading men's health charity – has released new research spotlighting young men's relationship with their testicles. Through its "Know Thy Nuts" campaign, Movember is encouraging men to regularly check their pair and know what their normal is. With testicular cancer being the most frequently diagnosed cancer among young men, it's crucial that men feel confident and comfortable going to a doctor if an abnormality presents itself.

Top findings from Movember's study* were:

Most Canadian young men (75%) do not know that testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young men aged 15-40.

Only 22 per cent of Canadian young men feel very confident they'd be able to check their nuts/testicles for irregularities and shockingly, 1 in 4 Canadian young men shared they've never checked their pair.

While 70 per cent of Canadian young men say they would make a doctor's appointment if they noticed something abnormal with their nuts/testicles, only 24 per cent say they would share it with their partner and even less (18%) would share it with a family member they trust.

Nearly 1 in 4 (23%) of Canadian young men would not visit a doctor unless their nuts/testicles were in extreme pain, with a staggering 35% saying they wouldn't be due to embarrassment.

Movember CEO, Michelle Terry says, "The reality is that 75% of Canadian boys and men are unaware that testicular cancer is the number one cancer in young men, and only 1 in 5 (22%) are confident they know how to check their own testicles. Through Movember's dedication to raising awareness of testicular cancer, we want to continue to encourage and empower men with the knowledge and resources they need to Know Thy Nuts. We want men to get to know their nuts, know when something changes and know how seek help.

While the outcome of testicular cancer is often positive, early detection is critical. Testicular cancer survivor and Mo Bro Chris Jones was diagnosed with testicular cancer at age 22.

"There's a huge stigma around being a man, being vulnerable, admitting that something's wrong," shares Chris. "That's why I am the guy that's up there standing on the podium saying, 'Go check yourself,' because it can happen to anybody. It would have never crossed my mind that I would be the guy who was diagnosed with cancer at 22 years old."

No pair is the same. Getting to know what is normal is the first step and young men should make sure they take the time to get to know their nuts. A hot, steamy shower is a great place to start. View and share an interactive tutorial here and read more information here.

Step 1: Steam

Warm up in a steamy shower. This relaxes and loosens your nuts, getting them ready to be checked.

Step 2: Roll

With your thumb and finger, roll one testicle to get to know what's normal for you. Check for any changes or anything painful.

Step 3: Repeat

Now repeat with the other nut.

Boys and men should carefully and gently roll each testicle, one at a time between their thumb and finger, checking for any changes or anything that doesn't feel normal for them. If something hurts or feels different like a lump or swelling, it's important to make the time to get it checked out by a doctor immediately.

To support those individuals navigate their Testicular Cancer diagnosis Movember has created a globally leading digital resource, created by experts called Nuts and Bolts is specifically aimed at providing boys and men with the resources and tools to confidently handle their cancer journey.

Survey Methodology

This study was fielded by Dynata who surveyed a total of 4,000 young males aged as young as 16 years old and up to 40 years across 4 different markets – Australia, Canada, UK and the USA – from 23rd February 2024, through to 4th March 2024.

The survey results were collected based upon 1,000 Nat Rep Males, across each market.

About Movember

Since 2003, Movember has built a global men's health movement, funding more than 1,300 projects around the world, challenging the status quo, shaking up men's health research and transforming the way health services reach and support men.

Movember has:

Invested nearly CAD$310.5 million globally in over 600 biomedical research projects, focusing on prostate and testicular cancer.

globally in over 600 biomedical research projects, focusing on prostate and testicular cancer. Funded 4 prostate cancer registries, with over 200,000 men enrolled from 23 countries.

Partially funded the TIGER trial a major global project to discover the best way to treat men with aggressive testicular cancer. This is a major international collaboration between research teams in the US, Europe and Australia and has now officially completed recruitment, with 420 men and boys from all over the world participating in this important trial.

and and has now officially completed recruitment, with 420 men and boys from all over the world participating in this important trial. Supported interventions designed to assist and guide men through the prostate cancer journey, offering them resources and information so that they are empowered to make their own decisions, manage symptoms and share lived experiences.

Since taking on mental health and suicide prevention as a cause area in 2006, Movember has united experts, funded bold new approaches and embraced fresh perspectives. We've focused on prevention, early intervention, and health promotion through a male lens.

Movember is for everyone, not just for men. We are a health movement and our invitation to take part is open to everyone. We champion healthcare that is sensitive to the needs of everyone, including men, so that everyone benefits. And we have a strong focus on how improving men's health can have a profoundly positive impact on women, families, and society as a whole. Leading the charge in encouraging men to adopt healthy behaviours, challenging health systems and confronting gender norms to reduce health inequalities and save more lives.

