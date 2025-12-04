Baker Tilly celebrates successful 2025 CFE writers

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Baker Tilly is proud to recognize the 50 professionals from our network who have successfully completed the 2025 Common Final Examination (CFE) – a key milestone on their path to earning their Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation.

The CFE is a rigorous evaluation that tests technical knowledge as well as the ability to apply insight and judgment to real-world business scenarios. Passing this exam reflects the dedication and skill that our professionals bring to their work.

Baker Tilly’s successful Common Final Examination (CFE) writers across Canada achieve major career milestone. (CNW Group/Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative)

"Completing the CFE is a true test of commitment and capability," says Ben Lloyd, CEO of Baker Tilly in Canada. "It's inspiring to see these emerging professionals embrace this challenge and succeed. Their accomplishment reflects their own determination as well as the ambitious culture that empowers our entire network."

At Baker Tilly, we believe success is built on continuous learning and investing in our people to unleash their full potential. We're pleased to celebrate this group's achievement and look forward to their continued growth. Ultimately, they represent the next generation of our network's leaders, strengthening our mission to help clients get the best out of tomorrow.

Congratulations to:

Millosh Andulajevic, Carleton Place

Lewis Angel, Ottawa

Sophia Archangelo, Vancouver

Daniel Bartlett, Peterborough

Isabella Black, Ottawa

Alexandra Bretzler, Winchester

Shawn Chaba, Collingwood

Eric Dale, Essex

Hailey Dattrino, North Bay

Emily Davis, Windsor

Subtinder Deol, Collingwood

Maria Donovan, Dartmouth

Darryl D'Vaz, Vancouver

Ashley Dyer, Vancouver

Marc El-Khoury, Montreal

Hiren Gada, Pembroke

Kurtis Gibbs, Peterborough

Lauren Goddard, Essex

Miel Guerra Alva, Sidney

Sehaj Gupta, Vancouver

Megan Hendry, Cobden

Kaitlyn Ivanochko, Yorkton

Nikhil Jain, Winnipeg

Georgia Logan, Victoria – Westshore

Angelina Ma, Vancouver

Tim MacIntosh, Canmore

Daniel Matushansky, Ottawa

Chezarina Mehat, Dartmouth

Joseph Minni, Vancouver

Brittany Morrissey, Calgary

Bridget Nabulya, Vancouver

Ivy Nguyen, Winnipeg

Sarah Pimentel, Guelph

Aaron Poon, Vancouver

Jake Radjenovich, Windsor

Daniel Sadaghianian, Vancouver

Pragya Shrestha, Toronto

Sahibdeep Singh, Collingwood

Maitea Soto, Chatham

Taylour Stevens, Dartmouth

Shannon teBrake, Peterborough

Aditya Tiwari, Toronto

Brenden Tong, Chatham

Matt Tran, Windsor

Paige Whelan, Carleton Place

Amanda Young, Dartmouth

Nick Young, Victoria – Westshore

Anna Zhang, Toronto

Yusha Zhang, Dartmouth

Eric Zhou, Vancouver

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/baker-tilly-canada

https://www.bakertilly.ca

For more information: Ben Lloyd, CEO of Baker Tilly in Canada, (778) 996-5110, [email protected]