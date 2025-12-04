Baker Tilly celebrates successful 2025 CFE writers

News provided byBaker Tilly Canada Cooperative
Dec 04, 2025, 14:54 ET
WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Baker Tilly is proud to recognize the 50 professionals from our network who have successfully completed the 2025 Common Final Examination (CFE) – a key milestone on their path to earning their Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation.
The CFE is a rigorous evaluation that tests technical knowledge as well as the ability to apply insight and judgment to real-world business scenarios. Passing this exam reflects the dedication and skill that our professionals bring to their work.
"Completing the CFE is a true test of commitment and capability," says Ben Lloyd, CEO of Baker Tilly in Canada. "It's inspiring to see these emerging professionals embrace this challenge and succeed. Their accomplishment reflects their own determination as well as the ambitious culture that empowers our entire network."
At Baker Tilly, we believe success is built on continuous learning and investing in our people to unleash their full potential. We're pleased to celebrate this group's achievement and look forward to their continued growth. Ultimately, they represent the next generation of our network's leaders, strengthening our mission to help clients get the best out of tomorrow.
Congratulations to:
Millosh Andulajevic, Carleton Place
Lewis Angel, Ottawa
Sophia Archangelo, Vancouver
Daniel Bartlett, Peterborough
Isabella Black, Ottawa
Alexandra Bretzler, Winchester
Shawn Chaba, Collingwood
Eric Dale, Essex
Hailey Dattrino, North Bay
Emily Davis, Windsor
Subtinder Deol, Collingwood
Maria Donovan, Dartmouth
Darryl D'Vaz, Vancouver
Ashley Dyer, Vancouver
Marc El-Khoury, Montreal
Hiren Gada, Pembroke
Kurtis Gibbs, Peterborough
Lauren Goddard, Essex
Miel Guerra Alva, Sidney
Sehaj Gupta, Vancouver
Megan Hendry, Cobden
Kaitlyn Ivanochko, Yorkton
Nikhil Jain, Winnipeg
Georgia Logan, Victoria – Westshore
Angelina Ma, Vancouver
Tim MacIntosh, Canmore
Daniel Matushansky, Ottawa
Chezarina Mehat, Dartmouth
Joseph Minni, Vancouver
Brittany Morrissey, Calgary
Bridget Nabulya, Vancouver
Ivy Nguyen, Winnipeg
Sarah Pimentel, Guelph
Aaron Poon, Vancouver
Jake Radjenovich, Windsor
Daniel Sadaghianian, Vancouver
Pragya Shrestha, Toronto
Sahibdeep Singh, Collingwood
Maitea Soto, Chatham
Taylour Stevens, Dartmouth
Shannon teBrake, Peterborough
Aditya Tiwari, Toronto
Brenden Tong, Chatham
Matt Tran, Windsor
Paige Whelan, Carleton Place
Amanda Young, Dartmouth
Nick Young, Victoria – Westshore
Anna Zhang, Toronto
Yusha Zhang, Dartmouth
Eric Zhou, Vancouver
