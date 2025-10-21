Baker Tilly in Calgary and Nanton expands its regional presence and further amplifies agriculture and construction expertise with the addition of three new Partners

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Baker Tilly in Calgary and Nanton are proud to announce the addition of three new Partners who will play an integral role in the continued growth and development of the firm. Katya Loree, Tricia Berger, and Curtis van Son bring exceptional leadership, deep industry expertise, and a shared commitment to client success.

These additions strengthen the firm's presence in both Nanton and Calgary - expanding services in agriculture, construction, real estate, and more.

Agriculture leadership grows in Nanton

Tricia Berger joins the firm with over 20 years of experience. She was born and raised on a farm and remains deeply connected to the Nanton community. Her passion for agriculture and owner-managed, mid-market businesses, combined with her extensive expertise in advisory and tax solutions, makes her a trusted advisor to clients throughout the region.

Katya Loree has been with Baker Tilly since 2008, specializing in agriculture and family-owned businesses. Her deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing these clients has made her a cornerstone of the firm's rural advisory team. As a newly promoted Partner, Katya will continue to strengthen the firm's commitment to serving the southern Alberta business community with practical, forward-looking advice.

Together, Katya and Tricia are recognized as premier advisors, ready to amplify the firm's presence in southern Alberta's agriculture and business community.

Construction and real estate leadership expands in Calgary

Curtis van Son has also been promoted to Partner. Since joining the firm in 2014, Curtis has developed a strong reputation as a leader in the construction and real estate industries. He specializes in working with owner-managed businesses, providing strategic insight and financial guidance to help them grow and thrive.

Curtis's promotion reflects Baker Tilly in Calgary's commitment to expanding its advisory services in Calgary, particularly within the dynamic construction and real estate sector.

Driving growth through leadership

"These promotions and growth reflect our continued investment in people, industries, and communities that define our firm," said Terri Holowath, Managing Partner at Baker Tilly in Calgary. "Katya, Tricia, and Curtis each bring a wealth of experience, strong skills to forge client relationships, and an entrepreneurial mindset that will continue to enhance our clients' businesses through strategic advisory and accounting."

With the addition of these three Partners, Baker Tilly continues to strengthen its position as a trusted advisor to businesses across Alberta, combining local expertise with the national strength of the Baker Tilly Canada network.

About Baker Tilly in Calgary, Nanton, and Sundre

Baker Tilly in Calgary, Nanton, and Sundre is an independent member of Baker Tilly Canada Cooperative, a nationwide network of locally owned and operated accounting firms. With deep roots in Alberta and a commitment to personalized service, the firm provides a full range of audit, tax, and advisory solutions to clients across diverse industries.

