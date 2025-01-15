Brand Unification Set to Enhance Customer Experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Bailey International, Sure Grip Controls, Inc., and Hydrolico International are excited to announce their unification under a new brand identity: Bailey. This re-branding initiative is designed to elevate customer experiences by merging the unique strengths and expertise of the three companies into a single, cohesive entity.

Through uniting their subsidiaries under one shared vision, Bailey will offer one comprehensive product portfolio, while reinforcing the company's core values of quality and customer focus. By combining, the company holds a stronger market presence, offers a broader range of products across customer bases, and simplifies the customer experience.

Ken Baker, CEO of Bailey, states, "Through this re-branding, we're building on the legacy of each of our three companies while creating a unified brand that embodies our collective strengths."

About The Companies

Bailey International, LLC : A global leader in mobile hydraulic and power solutions.

: A global leader in mobile hydraulic and power solutions. Sure Grip Controls, Inc. : Renowned for the engineering and manufacturing of electronic control systems.

: Renowned for the engineering and manufacturing of electronic control systems. Hydrolico International, Inc.: Technical experts in engineering and manufacturing of configured and custom hydraulic components.

By leveraging the combined expertise of these entities, Bailey offers an expanded product range, including hydraulic cylinders, pumps, valves, manifolds, motors, and electronic control systems.

"We are eager to use this unified brand to continue meeting our customers' needs—from fingertip to tooltip," said Darren Lockyer, Vice President of the Bailey's Electronics Division.

Moving forward, all communications will reflect Bailey's new brand identity, ensuring a consistent and recognizable market presence.

Chris Rowley, Vice President of Bailey's Hydraulics Division, stated, "Our customers can continue to count on the same exceptional products and services they've grown to trust from us, now further enhanced by a more cohesive journey and experience."

For further details about the re-branding effort and its implications, please visit Bailey's newly launched corporate website: https://baileyintl.com.

About Bailey:

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Bailey is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic components and electronic control system components for companies across a wide range of industries. Bailey develops and produces hydraulic cylinders, hydraulic power units, hydraulic valves, joysticks and other electronic controls under the Chief, Maxim, Hydro Custom and Sure Grip Controls brands, as well as distributes many other products. Bailey also provides design, engineering, testing and custom manufacturing services to leading mobile equipment companies around the world.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brianna Henderson

[email protected]

865-951-6416

SOURCE Bailey International LLC