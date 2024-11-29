BAFFIN PRESENTS BOBCAYGEON: A WINTER BOOT FOR ALL

NEW HERITAGE-INSPIRED BOOT, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Prepare for the upcoming Winter season with confidence as Baffin proudly launches BOBCAYGEON, the latest addition to the Heritage Collection. Available for both men and women, BOBCAYGEON pays homage to Baffin's Canadian roots with a blend of traditional design and advanced materials.

Built for those who value durability, style, and performance, BOBCAYGEON fuses timeless winter boot aesthetics with modern technology, providing the ultimate solution for cold-weather adventures. Made with low-impact and environmentally sustainable B-Tek™ Eco materials, BOBCAYGEON features a tall height, nylon upper with leather accents and faux-fur collar. A D-Ring front lace fastening system offers secure comfort, while a pull loop at the back for allows for ease of entry.

Inspired by the rugged landscapes of Canada, BOBCAYGEON is crafted to withstand the harshest winter conditions while offering unmatched comfort and functionality. For flexible durability, the base is created with Premium Rubber and has a GelFlex™ anti-fatigue midsole for shock absorption and rebounding. Equipped with Baffin's Removable Tri-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, the insulation boasts PolyWick™ lining for moisture transfer and evaporation outside of fabric, a Hi-Density Insulation layer and a Vapourized Aluminum Membrane for energy reflection and heat regulation. These features, combined with its sleek design, make BOBCAYGEON a versatile choice for both leisure and active pursuits.

"Winter is at the heart of who we are as Canadians and with BOBCAYGEON, we've created a boot that reflects our heritage while incorporating the technology needed for modern explorers," said Jessica Liut, Brand Director at Baffin. "For 45 years Baffin has honed an expertise in the design and manufacturing of performance footwear that thrives in extreme conditions. BOBCAYGEON is the result of this continued drive to blend tradition with innovation, producing a boot that that is as enduring as the environments it's inspired by."

Made for experiencing snow-covered or frozen terrains, BOBCAYGEON is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Tundra Rated and has been proven by Baffin at many latitudes and altitudes during Canadian Winters. Cold comfort is most successful during moderate to high levels of activity. BOBCAYGEON is B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Base and offers the maximum level of wet protection at the base. This category of waterproofing ensures that your footwear is purpose-driven - keeping you dry where the snow may melt, and supporting thermal regulation where breathability is needed.

Available in Black and Tan, in women's sizes 6–11 and men's sizes 7–14, BOBCAYGEON can now be purchased on Baffin.com and at retailers across North America for $160 CAD / $140 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

