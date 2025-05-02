BAFFIN LAUNCHES PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR DESIGNED FOR MINERS

INTRODUCING DETOUR (MET), AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian footwear brand Baffin presents DETOUR (Metatarsal Guard), a unisex safety boot designed specifically to offer maximum protection in mining applications and beyond. Engineered to endure the most demanding terrains and jobsites, DETOUR (MET) is CSA/ASTM approved and ESR/EH rated, ensuring superior defense against chemicals and the elements. Equipped with a metatarsal guard and steel toe and plate base, DETOUR (MET) delivers uncompromising safety in high-risk environments.

"At Baffin, we're driven to create products with exceptional quality and unyielding durability, including industrial work footwear that combines essential safety features with unparalleled protection against the elements. Our boots are built to empower the hardest workers across any job site, keeping them safe, comfortable and performing at their best," says Jessica Liut, Brand Director at Baffin. "We are proud to introduce DETOUR (MET) to our collection of safety footwear workers can depend on. Made to perform in high-risk environments where durability and reliability are non-negotiable, DETOUR (MET) is a new standard in mining footwear."

Featuring a tall natural rubber upper with a cotton lining, DETOUR (MET) has extended protection from chemicals and environmental exposure to the top of the boot. Made with slip-resistant and oil and acid-resistant properties, the rubber cleated outsole offers enhanced traction on unpredictable ground. A cushioned insole provides additional comfort for long shifts, allowing for extended wear without compromising support. Designed for bold performance, this safety boot features a combination of Black, Orange, and Green, an eye-catching fusion of strength, visibility, and the great outdoors.

DETOUR (MET) is Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Elemental Rated, offering foundational and functional performance for a purpose driven lifestyle, and B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof, an impervious to water technology, offering the maximum level of wet protection. While this style is designed with the mining industry in mind, its durability and protection make it a great choice for a range of other applications and fields, including agriculture, chemicals, construction, food processing, manufacturing, and utilities.

Available in unisex size 5 to 15 (women's fit 7 to 17), DETOUR (MET) can now be purchased on Baffin.com and at retailers across North America for $250 CAD/$235 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Baffin Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT SAMPLES AND HIGH-RES IMAGES, PLEASE CONTACT: Renee Denomme, Communications Manager, (905) 941-2111, [email protected]