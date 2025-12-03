BAFFIN NAMES JESSICA LIUT AS VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING

PROMOTION STRENGTHENS EXECUTIVE TEAM AND ALIGNS MARKETING, ECOMMERCE, AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE INITIATIVES

STONEY CREEK, ON, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Baffin, a recognized leader in cold climate footwear and apparel, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica Liut as Vice President, Marketing. This advancement represents a deserved recognition of leadership, and a strategic reinforcement of Baffin's ongoing focus on brand growth, market expansion, and enhanced integration across commercial teams.

Since joining Baffin in 2020, Jessica has played a pivotal role in advancing brand visibility and fostering meaningful connections with consumers, while deepening support for wholesale and retail partners. She has guided marketing efforts through a period of significant evolution, strengthening Baffin's position in Canada and internationally. Most recently serving as Director of Marketing, Jessica will continue to lead Baffin's Marketing and eCommerce departments, while also overseeing Customer Experience. In this expanded capacity, she will drive alignment between brand communications, commercial operations, and end-user engagement.

Under Jessica's direction, Baffin has launched several global campaigns, high-impact partnerships, and landmark initiatives. She was instrumental in the launch of international shipping and managing the evolution of Baffin.com to better serve both retail and wholesale markets. Additionally, Jessica spearheads both the People & Culture and Corporate Citizenship Employee Action Groups, where she helps shape a workplace that reflects Baffin's core values.

"I am thrilled to name Jessica as Vice President of Marketing," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice-President at Baffin. "Jessica has proven herself a dynamic leader, whose ability to balance creative vision with commercial strategy has elevated Baffin's standing across every channel. She is also a champion of culture and citizenship within our organization -- a people-first leader whose adaptability and authenticity inspire those around her."

"For the last five years, I have had the privilege of helping tell Baffin's story -- one rooted in innovation, community and adventure. Each milestone has been part of an incredible journey, and every experience has strengthened my belief in what makes this company so special," says Liut. "I'm honoured to take on this new responsibility and am excited for the next chapter, as we continue creating moments that matter and sparking exploration."

Jessica's promotion bolsters Baffin's ongoing commitment to progress and cultivating leadership from within, as the business advances its presence worldwide while remaining true to its Canadian roots.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

