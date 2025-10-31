BAFFIN ENTERS OUTDOOR ACCESSORIES CATEGORY WITH LAUNCH OF GAITERS

APPAREL COLLECTION EXPANDS WITH INTRODUCTION OF BASE LAYER LINER SOCK

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Baffin is proud to announce its entrance into the winter outdoor accessory market with the launch of GAITERS, a technical performance product designed to enhance protection and comfort in extreme conditions. This introduction marks a significant milestone as Baffin continues to evolve beyond footwear, offering complete solutions for cold-weather performance.

In addition, Baffin introduces BASE LAYER LINER SOCK, a performance-driven extension of the growing apparel collection. Together, these launches reinforce Baffin's commitment to providing head-to-toe solutions for those who explore, work, and live in the elements.

"The launch of GAITERS marks an exciting new chapter for Baffin," says Jessica Liut, Vice President of Marketing at Baffin. "As we expand into this new market and add BASE LAYER LINER SOCK to our line, we continue to build on our expertise in performance footwear, offering more comprehensive protection for our customers. Our goal is to empower adventurers to take on any terrain with confidence--no matter the conditions."

Inspired by Baffin's legacy of creating innovative, enduring boots proven through Real-World Tested™ performance in the coldest moments on Earth, GAITERS takes cold protection one step further. Designed to withstand diverse climates and maximize performance across seasons, GAITERS delivers comfort, warmth, and security for every outdoor pursuit. Rated Elemental within Baffin's Real-World Tested™ system, this accessory offers foundational and functional performance for a purpose-driven lifestyle. Built with a durable ripstop nylon upper and toggle-locking collar to shield against snow, rain, and debris, GAITERS ensures reliable protection in any environment. A gaiter hook and adjustable underfoot strap create a personalized fit across multiple footwear styles, while a central zipper closure with Velcro strips provides dependable fastening and ease of use. With a B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Level: Water Resistant, GAITERS is engineered to keep adventurers moving confidently through every season's elements.

The BASE LAYER LINER SOCK is a high-performance essential designed to deliver next-to-skin comfort and enduring support in any condition. Featuring reinforced impact zones along with arch and ankle support for a precise, anti-fatigue fit, this liner sock offers a foundation of comfort that moves naturally with the foot. Engineered with a fine knit construction and a carefully balanced blend of 75% Coolmax Polyester, 23% Polyamide, and 2% Elastane, it provides enhanced moisture-wicking and breathability while maintaining lightweight durability. A double comfort top design and seamless toe reduce friction for all-day wear, while the reinforced arch support ensures a secure fit and helps prevent blisters. Ergonomically shaped for the left and right foot, the BASE LAYER LINER SOCK delivers a custom, precision feel that complements every step--whether worn alone or layered for added performance.

Available now at retailers across North America and online at Baffin.com, GAITERS retails for $90 CAD/$96 USD and BASE LAYER LINER SOCK retails for $35 CAD/$36 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Baffin Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT SAMPLES AND HIGH-RES IMAGES, PLEASE CONTACT: Renee Denomme, Communications Manager, (905) 941-2111, [email protected]