BAFFIN PRESENTS WANDER: A KID'S BOOT FOR MULTI-SEASON ADVENTURE

STONEY CREEK, ON, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Baffin introduces WANDER, a new kid's boot offering multi-season protection and durable comfort. Combining the advanced technology, warmth and quality Baffin's adult boots are known for – with a lightweight, slip-on construction, WANDER is built to keep up with active play through changing seasons and environments.

WANDER is made with a mid-height, Hex-Flex® reinforced hexagonal nylon upper for increased durability, rip-resistance and longevity, keeping the boots tough enough for endless adventures. A soft micro-fibre overlay with locking snow collar protects from the elements and ensures lasting wearability, while the drawstring and toggle at the ankle provides a custom fit. Plus, the slip-on style makes it simple for kids to pull on their own boots and get outside faster.

The base of WANDER is created with a LiteGrip™ Blend outsole for lightweight cushioning and grip, offering reliable traction across a range of surfaces. Designed for versatility, the non-marking sole for indoor and outdoor use makes WANDER a seamless option for school days, backyard play, or snowy weekend outings.

Created with the unpredictability of childhood adventures in mind, WANDER features Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system for warmth and protection. This trusted insulation combines a Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth, form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort, B-Tek™ Heat lightweight, insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures, and fixed PolyWool™ polyester wool blend footbed for breathable warmth.

"As parents, we know how important it is for kids to be able to explore without worrying about the weather," said Jessica Liut, Brand Director at Baffin. "That's why we created WANDER – a flexible boot that offers year-round protection and comfort. From playgrounds to trails, they give kids the same confidence we, as parents rely on, so families can focus on what really matters: playing, discovering, and making memories together."

WANDER is Real-World Tested™ (RWT™)* Tundra Rated, for frozen or snow-covered terrain. Comfort is best achieved with moderate to high levels of activity and has been proven by Baffin's testing team in tundra regions where temperatures between-10°C to -30°C/14°F to -22°F have been experienced. Designed to ensure durability and protection in the snow, WANDER is B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Breathable, a powerful waterproof technology, offering high wet protection with increased breathability. This category of waterproofing protects from the elements, while providing lightweight comfort for active lifestyles.

Available in Black, Blue, and Pink, WANDER comes in Toddler (sizes 6–10), Little Kid (sizes 11–2), and Big Kid (sizes 3–4). Find them now at retailers across North America or online at Baffin.com for $85 CAD / $90 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

