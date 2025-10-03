BAFFIN EXPANDS WEDGE COLLECTION WITH THREE NEW BOOTS FOR WOMEN

ELBA, MERIBEL AND ROSA, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Baffin is proud to announce the expansion of the Wedge Collection, with the introduction of three new women's styles: ELBA, ROSA, and MERIBEL. Built at the intersection of style and performance, the Wedge Collection combines Baffin's comprehensive technologies with a bold platform base and modern aesthetic.

The Wedge Collection has become known for its sleek silhouettes paired with innovative cold-weather technology, offering winter protection without compromising on style. Each design is grounded in a bold wedge base, engineered with Polar Rubber™ for maximized grip and durability. With IceBite® and a proven Hex-Flex® outsole delivering superior slip resistance on icy surfaces, the collection adds a fashionable edge to winter footwear while offering confidence with every step. An Ultralite high-rebound midsole offers added cushioning designed for all-day comfort.

This season's expansion introduces versatile designs to suit a range of style preferences. ELBA is a low-height, breathable sock-booty style with TPU accents for added protection, available in Black and Black/White. ROSA pairs a low-height nylon shell with a speed-lace system and inside zipper for easy entry, offered in Desert Tan and Black. Inspired by retro 70's fashion, MERIBEL is a tall tricolour nylon boot with a drawstring ankle closure, available in Alpine Green, Kicker Black, and Powder White.

"The Wedge Collection has quickly become a favourite among our customers, as a standout style for women seeking a balance between fashion and function," says Jessica Liut, Brand Director at Baffin. "Each addition to the Wedge Collection reflects our belief that performance and personality can live side by side. With ELBA, ROSA, and MERIBEL, we're continuing to deliver footwear that empowers wearers to take on winter in comfort, confidence, and style."

All three styles are equipped with Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, featuring proprietary technology including a Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth, form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort, and B-Tek™ Heat lightweight, 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures. ELBA and ROSA also feature a waterproof breathable membrane with booty construction for regulated wet protection.

ELBA is Real-World Tested™ (RWT™)* Northern Rated, for the most diverse experiences, where both wet or icy conditions may be present. Comfort is best achieved with moderate activity and has been proven by Baffin's testing team in northern regions where temperatures between 10°Cto-10°C/50°F to 14°F have been experienced. MERIBEL and ROSA are Real-World Tested™ (RWT™)* Tundra Rated, for work and play in snow-covered environments. Comfort is best achieved with moderate to high levels of activity and have been tested by the Baffin's team in tundra regions where temperatures between-10°C to-30°C/14°F to-22°F have been experienced

Designed to ensure durability and protection in the snow, the Wedge Collection is B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Breathable, a powerful waterproof technology, offering high wet protection with increased breathability. This category of waterproofing protects from the elements, while providing lightweight comfort for active lifestyles.

The new styles in the Wedge Collection are available now at retailers across North America and online at Baffin.com. ELBA retails for $180 CAD / $186 USD, ROSA retails for $190 CAD / $198 USD, and MERIBEL retails for $210 CAD / $222 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

SOURCE Baffin Limited

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT SAMPLES AND HIGH-RES IMAGES, PLEASE CONTACT: Renee Denomme, Communications Manager, (905) 941-2111, [email protected]