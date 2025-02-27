BAFFIN INTRODUCES BROOK: A MADE IN CANADA WOMEN'S RUBBER BOOT

NEW WATERPROOF STYLE DESIGNED FOR SPRING, AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian footwear brand Baffin presents BROOK, a new women's waterproof boot that combines style, comfort, and versatility. The boot of choice for varied, diverse lifestyles, BROOK adapts with your needs to transition from a fashion forward accessory to a utility product. From city streets to country creeks, at a cottage by the lake or a farm in the Prairies, BROOK will keep you in step, wherever your day may lead. Made in Canada, BROOK features Baffin's proven technology found in comprehensive utility styles to provide the same exceptional protection from the elements that Baffin is known for.

Manufactured in Baffin's 166,000 square foot Canadian production headquarters, BROOK features a tall, lightweight, and flexible fully moulded Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compound upper and is made with all vegan materials. These durable rubber boots have a removable, multi-layer insole featuring Thermaplush™ for added comfort and are designed to keep customers dry and warm in wet environments.

"For decades, Baffin has built its reputation on crafting high-performance footwear designed to withstand the elements, starting with our roots in the manufacturing of rubber boots in Canada," says Jessica Liut, Brand Director at Baffin. "As a leader in technically advanced footwear, our Spring collection has long focused on utility-driven styles for outdoor, hunt and fish, and industrial wear. But our community, including employees, media, and customers alike, has voiced a need for a lifestyle boot that blends fashion with the trusted performance of Baffin. BROOK is our response to that call. Designed for wet weather and made in Canada, it's a natural evolution of our expertise, bringing reliability, craftsmanship, and modern style to everyday adventures."

Real-World Tested™* (RWT™) Elemental Rated, BROOK is designed for foundational and functional performance for a purpose driven lifestyle. Comfort is best achieved with light activity and has been proven by Baffin travelling the Great Lakes, parks and city streets. Classified as B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof, an impervious to water technology, BROOK offers the maximum level of wet protection. Baffin's highest level of waterproofing ensures that your footwear protects from the elements whether mountaintop or lakeside.

BROOK debuts in Sea Green, a fresh and calming hue inspired by nature's ever-evolving landscapes. Blending seamlessly into any environment, Sea Green offers a dynamic new take on functional style. Available in women's sizes 5 - 10, BROOK can now be purchased on Baffin.com and at retailers across North America for $100 CAD / $90 USD.

*Real-World Tested™ (RWT™) level evolution is a vehicle to bridging the gap between product and application. RWT™ is a system which helps to recommend cold comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Each level has been determined by extensive use of Baffin product in real-world application on expeditions and jobsites around the world.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

