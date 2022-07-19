BAFFIN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

HAMILTON BRAND NAMED OFFICIAL BOOT OF TIGER-CATS FOR 2022 SEASON

HAMILTON, ON, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Baffin is proud to announce a partnership extension with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football league through the 2022 season. Continuing the history of teamwork between the Hamilton organizations that began in 2014, Baffin is an Official Partner and the Exclusive Boots of the Tiger-Cats and Tim Hortons Field.

Baffin is an industry leading, Canadian footwear brand – with its core focus and expertise being technically advanced outerwear. Established in Hamilton, ON in 1979, Baffin is a family run company offering a variety of product ranges, from comfortable cold climate boots and cold weather base layers to industrial work boots and hunting and fishing boots.

Since it's creation, Baffin has attained an expertise in extreme high-performance footwear and cold-climate products, with a focus on manufacturing locally as much as possible. Baffin has a full-scale Canadian domestic manufacturing and production operation that stands at 80,000 square feet in Stoney Creek, a community in Hamilton. As Baffin continues to focus on repatriating production, they are passionate about creating more jobs, strengthening the local community and supporting future generations of Hamiltonians.

The partnership merges two local organizations who share a passion for the city of Hamilton and a drive to see the city and it's people succeed.

"It's an honour to continue our strong partnership with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Like Baffin, the Tiger-Cats are a true home-grown organization, and we admire everything they do to bring pride to the city of Hamilton." says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial. "We are delighted to stand alongside them as we watch Hamilton, and the team, continue to thrive."

Baffin is a visible partner at Tim Horton's Field, throughout the CFL season which runs from June – November 2022. The partnership contains broadcast visible assets, on the Tiger-Cats in-stadium Sideline LED System. Baffin is also visible as the official presenter of the Sideline Reporter and will receive branding on the over 400 screens within Tim Horton's Field.

Throughout the 2022 season, Baffin will outfit the team with footwear to ensure they are geared up for the elements on gamedays and in their lives outside the field.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

