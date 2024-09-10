New videos and teacher lesson plans officially launched

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - According to the Fidelity Young Canadians Study in partnership with Ipsos, 78% of young Canadians aged 15-17 reported it is important for them to learn about budgeting and managing their money. To help them in this goal, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity) is launching new content in its Money Gains video series, a library of free, engaging videos that help students learn the ABCs of investing.

First launched in 2023, Money Gains is designed with grade 9 and 10 students in mind but can also be a helpful resource for parents and educators who want to support students' investing journey. The series is available in both English and French on fidelity.ca and YouTube.

2 new videos have launched just in time for back to school: learn all about topics like getting advice versus investing yourself, and the fees associated with investing. More videos to come in the weeks ahead!

Lesson plans for Ontario educators to bring Money Gains into their classrooms. The plans can be used with Building the Entrepreneurial Mindset (BEM1O), Launching and Leading a Business (BEP2O), Grade 9 Mathematics (MTH1W), and Career Studies (GLC2O), and are available in English and French.

"Learning to invest wisely is a foundational skill for our young people," said Diana Godfrey, Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Affairs, Fidelity. "We know that teens are increasingly looking for investment advice on social media, so it's really important that we provide them with credible information that gives them the tools to make good financial decisions, rather than telling them what to invest in. That's what our goal is with Money Gains."

"The world of investing is exciting, but can also be daunting," said Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products and Marketing, Fidelity. "Money Gains starts with the basics so teens can gain confidence in their investing knowledge and learn to save for their life goals— whether that's saving for a vacation, postsecondary education, or their first home. We're excited to offer our expertise as a firm to support young people, parents, and educators in this journey."

With the Ontario's government's recent announcement about adding a financial literacy graduation requirement in Grade 10, Money Gains is an opportunity for students to level up on their investing knowledge. Fidelity is supportive of the government's increasing focus on financial literacy and seeks to be an industry partner in this goal.

Fidelity's work in the financial literacy space goes beyond Money Gains. One of the ways Fidelity is committed to enhancing financial literacy is through the efforts of its Charitable Giving Committee. Education is one of the committee's six areas of impact and by supporting charities such as Pathways to Education, the Toronto Public Library, and the Toronto Foundation for Student Success, to name a few, we help provide individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve financial well-being.

Tune into today's special episode of the Upside at 12:30 p.m. ET for an engaging conversation on investment literacy and insights about young investors, and hear from personal finance expert Robin Taub, Fidelity Learning Design Consultant Ravina Gill, and BGC Canada's Amy Terrill.

About Fidelity

At Fidelity Investments Canada, our mission is to build a better future for our clients. Our diversified business serves financial advisors, wealth management firms, employers, institutions and individuals. As the marketplace evolves, we are constantly innovating and offering our clients choice of investment and wealth management products, services and technological solutions all backed by the global strength and scale of Fidelity. With assets under management of $253 billion (as at September 6, 2024), Fidelity Investments Canada is privately held and committed to helping our diverse clients meet their goals over the long term. Fidelity funds are available through financial advisors and online trading platforms.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the mutual fund's or ETF's prospectus, which contains detailed investment information, before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently, and investors may experience a gain or a loss. Past performance may not be repeated.

