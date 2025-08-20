TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - As thousands of students are heading back to class, a harsh reality emerges: Breakfast Club of Canada, the country's largest school food provider, is witnessing a record number of children attending supported breakfast programs. Indeed, at least one in three children in the country affirm arriving at school feeling hungry almost every day.1 Faced with this reality, the organization is launching a fundraising campaign and calling on Canadians to join the solidarity movement to feed children.

In a context of rising food insecurity, soaring food prices, increased cost of living and the burden of tariffs, families across Canada are facing impossible choices which directly impact the well-being of children and their capacity to learn. Today, nearly 2.5 million children2 live in a food-insecure household, which represents a third of the children in the country. This is an alarming increase of nearly 20% in just one year.3 Despite recent commitments by governments, this surge is putting immense pressure on school and nonprofit organizations, such as the Club, which are being called upon more than ever.

"Behind these numbers lies immense potential: talents, voices and dreams at risk due to a lack of access to nutritious food. Breakfast programs are not a universal solution to today's challenges, but they remain a beneficial intervention for thousands of students throughout the school year," says Tommy Kulczyk, President and CEO of Breakfast Club of Canada. "Every child deserves an equal chance to succeed, no matter their circumstances," he adds.

A seat at the table for equality

Breakfast Club of Canada and its community partners have seen an average 30% increase in the number of children served in existing breakfast programs over the past few years, from coast to coast to coast. Today, over 880,000 children benefit from a nutritious breakfast through over 4,900 school nutrition programs supported by the Club and its partners, and the demand continues to grow. "We recognize the efforts and initiatives from all levels of government, especially through the National School Food Program, that played an important role in helping schools respond to growing needs. Despite this step, now more than ever, support from all sectors is essential to maintain and expand programs that ensure every child starts their day with the nourishment they need," says Judith Barry, Co-Founder and Director of Government Relations at Breakfast Club of Canada. "Whether in urban centres or remote regions, all students deserve access to nutritious food at school to support their development and learning. This is an issue that concerns us all," she adds. Indeed, the Club has observed that one in three schools across the country identifies access to healthy, affordable food as a daily challenge.

Education is essential. So is nutritious food. Let's make the choice to help feed children at school.

Proud of its 30-year history, Breakfast Club of Canada supports a variety of operational models through its national network. The Club is committed to continuing this support while ensuring that every breakfast includes the key components of Canada's Food Guide (protein, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains) as well as promoting local food sourcing and food sovereignty within communities.

Breakfast Club of Canada is calling on Canadians to join this movement of solidarity and believe in the power of breakfast. Starting today, anyone can help a child reach their full potential by texting "CLUB" to 20222 or by donating at breakfastclubcanada.org/back-to-school.

For this important fundraising campaign, the Club can also count on the generosity of the MTY Foundation and Les Producteurs de lait du Québec, which will match all donations until October 31. To build awareness, ads will be broadcast on TV, online, and across social media throughout the campaign. Together, let's help children reach their full potential.

