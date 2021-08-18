MONTRÉAL, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On the eve of the back-to-college period, the Regroupement des cégeps de Montréal (RCM) is pleased to highlight the imminent return of students to their campuses, where they will find a stimulating study environment. Prioritizing safety and agility, the twelve CEGEPs of the Island of Montreal will ensure throughout the semester the implementation of sanitary measures required by the Public Health Department and the Ministry of Higher Education, particularly with regard to the mandatory mask wearing.

Health and safety: coordinated efforts

Although the new school year is taking place in a more normal context, CEGEPs are not letting their guard down.

In addition, CEGEPs are strongly encouraging their students and staff to get vaccinated as soon as possible. To support the vaccination campaign, most CEGEPs will host mobile vaccination sites at the beginning of the semester, thanks to the collaboration of the CIUSSS of Montreal. Communication tools are also deployed by the CEGEPs to promote vaccination coverage.

A coordination structure with the Direction régionale de la santé publique of Montreal has been set up to closely monitor the health situation in the institutions, to manage any outbreaks that may occur and to adapt quickly, if necessary.

Student success at the heart of every decision

Based on the experience gained during the last few semesters, the teachers and all the CEGEP staff are determined to offer the best learning condition and student life possible, in accordance with the health context and the directives of the Public Health Department.

Special emphasis has been placed on students with disabilities and with special needs to ensure that they have the support they need to succeed academically. In-person and online information sessions are also provided to prepare for the return to face-to-face classes and to support new students who are making a significant transition from high school to the college environment.

Quotes

"We are very pleased to see our students, our teachers and staff back on our campuses this fall. All CEGEP efforts are geared towards student success, without compromising the health and safety of all. We are confident that the return of our activities will be positive, thanks to the commitment of all those involved in the organization of services offered to our students.

- Nathalie Vallée, President of the Regroupement des cégeps de Montréal and Director General of Collège Ahuntsic

"The new school year is an important time to mobilize young people to get into action and start a new chapter in their education. We want to see a successful start to the new school year, despite the challenges that lie ahead. We are therefore following the health situation very closely and will continue our constant collaboration with the Public Health Department and the Ministry of Higher Education, as long as necessary."

- Diane Gauvin, Director General of Dawson College

The Regroupement des cégeps de Montréal (RCM)

The RCM brings together the 12 French and English public CEGEPs in Montreal. Its primary mission is the collective promotion of college education in Montreal by fostering consultation and coordination among its members regarding issues of common interest, including regular education, continuing education, international affairs, applied research and services to businesses.

