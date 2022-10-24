Bachelor of Disability Management graduates honoured at global virtual convocation

PORT ALBERNI, BC, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Pacific Coast University for Workplace Health Sciences (PCU-WHS) last week welcomed its 2022 class of graduates, 10 new recipients who have earned a Bachelor of Disability Management (BDM) degree.

PCU-WHS ― a leading edge University in education and research for excellence in the field of disability management and return to work ― held an online convocation ceremony with faculty, government officials, and graduates from various time zones, ranging from North America to Europe, Africa and Australia.

Gord Johns, MP, Courtenay-Alberni, congratulated the graduates from his office in Ottawa and said, "This institution is a global leader when it comes to disability management." He recognized the talented experts and individuals from around the globe who contribute to the University and acknowledged its president and disability advocate Wolfgang Zimmermann for his leadership and inspiration. Tweet this

In Canada, the degree recipients are now at the vanguard helping address some of society's most complicated challenges related to accessibility and inclusion for people with physical and mental health impairments. Timing is optimal given that the federal government, under the Accessible Canada Act, is aiming for a barrier-free Canada by 2040. Accessibility legislation is also in force in six provinces so far.

PCU-WHS Chancellor, the Honourable Wayne G. Wouters, past Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet, lauded the students for their resilience and determination. He also noted the timing of their graduation in relation to the new Accessibility standards.

"The disability rights movement in Canada has evolved over the years as new legislation has come into effect. Today 1.4 million Canadians with disabilities live in poverty with the vast majority having acquired their employment-limiting health impairments during their working lives. I am most hopeful that, over time, your skills and abilities will have a positive impact on lowering these terrible statistics."

The convocation's keynote speaker, Shane Simpson, former Minister, Social Development and Poverty Reduction for British Columbia, was a principal architect of the Accessible B.C. Act, which is now being implemented in 750 public sector workplaces across the province.

Mr. Simpson shared, "Through your educational efforts you've ensured that your workplaces are better equipped to support workers to return [to work] in a way that is appropriate and with every opportunity to succeed. . . I ask you to elevate that commitment and help those living with disabilities to have the opportunities that many of us enjoy…Let's get on with the job of making the world a more accessible and inclusive place."

Mr. Johns further extended his ongoing support for funding for the University and its societal contributions: "When we talk about human rights, when we talk about tackling poverty and the high unemployment rates of people living with disabilities, this is an opportunity for us to address so many things at one time―especially given that we're in a labour market crisis."

In a congratulatory letter, Josie Osborne, MLA, Mid Island-Pacific Rim stated, "We know that when people with disabilities are provided with suitable accommodations and are supported with policies that recognize the importance of those accommodations, they can thrive in the workplace."

She continued, "The importance of having trained professionals to develop proper policies and procedures to ensure equality in the workplace cannot be understated . . . [t]he work you do in this field will be life changing for so many people regardless of what industry you choose to enter."

Valedictorian Josephine Valente summed up the 2022 convocation theme: "A disability should never impede someone's ability to succeed."

About PCU-WHS

PCU-WHS is a statutory not-for-profit post-secondary degree-granting education and research institution creating and disseminating knowledge in the fields of workplace safety, health promotion, return to work and disability management, comprehensive rehabilitation, and disability leadership studies. The university is committed to excellence in teaching and research, scholarship, and service to the broader community.

