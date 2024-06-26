BACARDÍ Rum launches its very first premium spiced product, now available across Canada .

, tapping into the trend for tropical tipples as people are most likely to enjoy fruity and sweet cocktails Smooth aged rum is blended with spice, pineapple, coconut water and the unique sweetness of coconut blossom, perfect for creating tropical cocktails

1 Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report 2022 - respondents in UK were most likely to enjoy cocktails containing fruity (38% r) and sweet (29%) flavours

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - BACARDÍ® Rum has officially launched their new offering, BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced, the brand's first premium spiced aged product, that blends spices with coconut, pineapple, and coconut blossom. Its unique flavour profile makes it perfect for all your favourite Caribbean-inspired cocktails this summer.

Now available in retailers and bars nationwide (excluding British Columbia), the new BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced combines the unique sweetness of coconut blossom and juicy pineapple with cinnamon, vanilla, and the subtle oaky char from the barrel. Cocktail lovers can expect to be delighted with notes of caramelised pineapple and lightly toasted coconut – a feast for the palate that will transport you to the tropics with every single sip.

With versatility at its core, Caribbean Spiced is made for mixing. Whether it's elevating a refreshing rum and cola, adding a twist to a classic with a zesty Coco Daiquiri or shaken up in a Caribbean Colada - rich with the flavours of cinnamon and pineapple, it's set to bring the sunshine to any occasion whether you're at home or enjoying it at a bar. Just mix and sip to taste the exceptional craftmanship and tantalising tropical flavours. Or for purists, BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced works wonderfully neat.

"With summer just around the corner, we're delighted to launch BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced. It's the first of its kind in our range – a perfect blend of aged rum, coconut, pineapple and warming spices working harmoniously together to create a balanced, smooth taste experience. We know that there is growing desire for classic tropical drinks as well unique flavours and aged rums," says Dickie Cullimore, Global Brand Ambassador for BACARDÍ. "Making its debut in Canada, we're looking forward to taking the nation's tastebuds on a trip to the tropics, to be enjoyed not only by long-time rum drinkers but converting some new fans with its unique combination of spices and Caribbean flavours."

BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced (700ML) is bottled at 40% ABV and is now on shelves at major retailers in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, PEI, New Brunswick, and Quebec. Prices starting at $35.93 and varying based on retailers provincially.

For more information on BACARDÍ Caribbean Spiced, visit https://www.bacardi.com/ca/en/our-rums/caribbean-spiced/ as well as @Bacardi for cocktail inspiration.

About BACARDÍ® Rum - The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardi Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ® Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste, and innovation. Today, the Caribbean Island of Puerto Rico is home to BACARDÍ rum where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. www.bacardi.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

