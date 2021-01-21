Cloudli Bolsters Leadership Team to Execute on Business Growth Goals and Product Strategy in North America

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cloudli Communications , Corp. (Cloudli), a leading provider of voice, data and messaging solutions, today announced a new corporate identity (formerly babyTEL). The repositioning of the company as Cloudli better aligns its brand with its mission to enhance how businesses of all sizes communicate internally and with their customers – how, where and when they want – without compromising security, reliability and efficiency.

Cloudli provides work-from-anywhere unified communications apps for SMBs, start-ups and entrepreneurs; VoIP connectivity solutions optimized for businesses of any size; and digital fax solutions that leverage new technologies without disrupting trusted and established workflows. These solutions are delivered directly and through a partnership ecosystem to over 7,000 customers, including some of the largest healthcare, financial and government organizations in North America.

Originally founded in 1982 as Voice and Data Systems by renowned innovator Stephen Dorsey , Cloudli was acquired in November 2020 by Toronto-based private equity firm CPS Capital and has over 50 employees throughout Canada and the United States.

This new corporate identity comes at a time when the company is well positioned for growth. Analysts agree that the Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) market is on a trajectory to reach $25 billion in 2024. In Q3 2020 alone, market research firm IDC reported that the hosted voice/UCaaS market grew 23.3% year-over-year. Unsurprisingly, customer interest in UCaaS spiked 88% in the midst of the pandemic, according to Avant Analytics .

In addition to its new brand, Cloudli has expanded its leadership team to reinforce the delivery of its vision:

Gavin Macomber has been appointed President and CEO of Cloudli, bringing a wealth of communications and business transformation experience to the organization. Prior to joining Cloudli, Gavin held executive positions at noted telecommunications and SaaS firms including Vonage and First Orion.



has been appointed President and CEO of Cloudli, bringing a wealth of communications and business transformation experience to the organization. Prior to joining Cloudli, Gavin held executive positions at noted telecommunications and SaaS firms including Vonage and First Orion. Elinor Johansen has joined the team as SVP, CMO and Head of US Sales. Elinor has more than a decade of unified communications experience at companies such as Intrado Enterprise Collaboration and Life and Safety, Cogeco Connexion and viiz communications.

Gavin and Elinor join an accomplished management team with well over 100 years of combined experience in the VoIP and IP fax space.

"The world is undergoing a massive shift in the way businesses communicate," said Gavin Macomber, CEO of Cloudli. "We are enabling successful organizations to set the pace with our next-generation unified communications and connectivity solutions. The entire Cloudli team is incredibly excited to execute on our vision to help businesses of all sizes find better ways to communicate with customers, partners and team members."

About Cloudli

Cloudli Communications, Corp. (formerly babyTEL) delivers feature-rich communications solutions to businesses of all types and sizes, with a track record that spans decades. Today, our solutions include work-from-anywhere unified communications apps for SMBs, start-ups and entrepreneurs; VoIP connectivity solutions optimized for businesses of any size; and digital fax solutions that leverage new technologies without disrupting trusted and established workflows. Serving over 7,000 customers in the United States and Canada, Cloudli helps businesses across North America better communicate with their customers – how, where and when they want – without compromising security, reliability and efficiency. Find us on the web , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

Cloudli Communications, Corp. is owned by CPS Capital , a Toronto-based private equity firm.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Cloudli Media Contact

Gary Bird

FortyThree, Inc.

[email protected]

831.401.3175

SOURCE Cloudli

Related Links

http://www.cloudli.com

