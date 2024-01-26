New Car Seat Rotates to Bring Baby Nearly a Foot Closer to Parent When Getting Baby In and Out of Car

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Baby Jogger® announces the launch of the City Turn™ Convertible Car Seat in Canada, an innovation with a secure rotating mechanism that offers a one-hand 180-degree rotation in rear-facing mode and brings a child 25.4 cm (10 inches) closer to the parent when getting them in and out of the car. The unique technology allows parents and caregivers, especially those who are recently post-partum or older like grandparents, an easier way to get a child in and out of the car while maintaining a more upright posture.

"Baby Jogger products are designed with movement in mind, offering ease and comfort for parents who aspire to explore together effortlessly," said Melanie Huet, President of Brand Management and Innovation at Newell Brands. "The City Turn car seat not only rotates but brings the child nearly a foot closer to the adult for a more convenient and premium experience for both the parent and child."

One car seat. Years of adventure, together.

City Turn is a convertible car seat that can grow with the child.

The car seat converts from rear-facing harness 1.8-18 kg (4-40 lb) to forward-facing harness 1.8-30 kg (4-65 lb) so it can grow with the child.

The 50 lb. rear-facing weight limit combined with the turn feature helps keep children rear-facing longer.

10-position headrest and 5-position recline with a no-rethread harness makes adjusting the seat quick & simple

Soft, lightweight fabrics featuring COOLMAX® moisture-wicking material to help keep the child cool and comfortable.

Safety is a priority.

Alongside innovation and style, safety continues to be a top priority at Baby Jogger.

RAPIDLOCK™ base belt-tensioning technology and integrated push-button LATCH for simple, secure installation in seconds

Rotation gives clear, direct access to the installation belt path, for our easiest install yet

Colored belt paths and dual bubble level indicators help ensure a proper and level install in a vehicle

Engineered and tested with TRUE Test Plus™ safety standards (Tested to Reality Under Extremes) to help protect the child in rollover, side, front, and rear collisions

Car seat audibly clicks when locked in rear-facing mode for assurance it's safely secured before driving

Steel-reinforced frame provides strength and durability and EPP energy-absorbing foam allows for effective impact energy management

Premium padding, removeable infant insert, and buckle covers for added comfort and support

The City Turn comes in Onyx Black. It is available at Amazon, Snuggle Bugz, West Coast Kids, Clément, Best Buy, La Mère Hélène, Baby world, BEBELELO, Poupons et Cie, Tanguay, Bébé Dépot Plus (MSRP: $799.99), and at www.babyjogger.ca.

For more details on the Baby Jogger City Turn and brand refresh, visit www.babyjogger.ca and follow @BabyJoggerCanada on Instagram, YouTube and Facebook. For proper product use, please refer to the safety and instructions included on the packaging and manuals.

About Baby Jogger

Baby Jogger products are crafted for active parents who want to share their adventures with their children. Since creating the very first jogging stroller in 1984, Baby Jogger has expanded beyond joggers and created baby gear to feed every passion and lifestyle – strollers for travel or off-road adventures, lightweight car seats and slim highchairs to simplify city living. Baby Jogger supports parents and kids living life to the fullest, cultivating curiosity, taking on new adventures and rounding the corner to their dreams. Baby Jogger is owned by Newell Brands, a leading global consumer goods company.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

