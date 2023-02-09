LAVAL, QC, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- B2C Auto, a leading auto repair shop in Laval since 2011 , is proud to continue its partnership with Point S, a national network of tire and auto service centers. This partnership, which has been in place for 10 years this coming fall , provides B2C Auto's customers with access to a wide range of high-quality tires and automotive services, all backed by Point S's reputation for excellence.

In addition to this valuable partnership, B2C Auto is proud to back all of their work with a class-leading 1-year/20,000 km warranty. This comprehensive warranty covers all parts and labor, giving customers peace of mind knowing that their vehicles are in good hands.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Point S and to be able to offer our customers even more value and convenience," said Stephane Belisle, owner of B2C Auto. "Our team of experienced technicians is dedicated to providing the highest level of service and quality, and we stand behind our work with a class-leading warranty."

B2C Auto is committed to providing the best possible service to its customers. We use state-of-the-art equipment and employ highly trained technicians to ensure that all repairs and maintenance are done correctly the first time. Our team works efficiently to get you back on the road as quickly as possible.

You own an EV or HYBRID vehicle. Not a problem. "Our technicians and advisers are following all training sessions and available courses. We want to maintain our position as leaders, and investing in training is the first step towards that" said Stéphane Bélisle

We invite all our customers from Laval and Ste-Rose area to come and see us today and experience the B2C Auto difference. We guarantee you will be satisfied with our service and the quality of our work. If you're in need of auto repair or maintenance services, call B2C Auto today at 450-622-2465 or email us a request at [email protected] or visit our website at https://garagemecaniqueautomobile.com/ to schedule your appointment. Let us take care of all your automotive needs.

Press Contact

Stephane Belisle

1 450-622-2465

SOURCE B2C Auto