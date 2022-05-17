TSXV: AZM

OTCQX: AZMTF

LONGUEUIL, QC, May 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Rosset as Vice-President Corporate Development for the Company. Mr. Rosset will be based in Vancouver (British Columbia), where he will represent the Company.

In his role, Mr. Rosset will develop new partnerships on the Company's exploration projects, as well as expand Azimut's visibility with the investor and financial communities.

During his career, Mr. Rosset has acquired a strong corporate development experience in the mining industry with companies operating in Canada and in South America, which is combined with broad financial and capital market knowledge. He was recently working as Vice-President of Corporate Development for Mirasol Resources Ltd. and previously served as Vice-President of Corporate Development for Callinan Royalties Corporation until its acquisition by Altius Minerals Corporation in 2015.

Mr. Rosset holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation and graduated from the IÉSEG School of Management in France, with M.Sc degree in Management.

A total of 300,000 stock options from Azimut have been granted to Mr. Rosset. These options will vest in tranches over a four (4) year period with an exercise price of $1.20 per share, and are exercisable for a ten (10) year period. This grant is subject to regulatory approval.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in the Province of Quebec. Azimut is actively advancing its wholly-owned flagship Elmer Gold Project in the James Bay region to the initial resource stage.

The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 81.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

For further information: Jean-Marc Lulin, President and CEO, Tel.: (450) 646-3015 - Fax: (450) 646-3045, [email protected], www.azimut-exploration.com