LONGUEUIL, QC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Christiane Bergevin to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Ms. Bergevin has achieved outstanding corporate development success in financial services and productive sectors across Canada and internationally. She notably led a premier infrastructure advisory business, closing over $10B in Energy, Transport, Resources, First Nations and regulated transactions. Christiane benefits from a vast expertise in M&A, capital markets, innovation, ESG and public policy.

As President of Bergevin Capital, Ms. Bergevin provides strategic counselling to major international consulting firms, private equity firms and corporate clients. She is a Senior Advisor with Roland Berger Canada (Energy / Utilities and Sustainability) and was previously advising Hydro One (Strategy, Innovation and Corporate Development Group). She has extensive governance experience and currently serves on the board of Yamana Gold Inc., the supervisory Board of RATP Dev and the advisory board of AGF Group Inc. Ms. Bergevin is a former Chair and serves as Governor of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Former executive positions include Executive Vice President, Partnership and Business Development (2009-2015) with Desjardins Group, and President (2001-2008) and Senior Vice President & General Manager (1997-2001) with SNC-Lavalin Capital Inc.

Ms. Bergevin holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Finance and Entrepreneurship with Distinction from McGill University, and graduated from the Wharton School of Business (Advanced Management Program). She holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Other Azimut board members are Mr. Glenn Mullan (Chair of the Board), Mr. Michel Brunet, Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin, Ms. Angelina Mehta, Mr. Jean-Charles Potvin and Dr. Jacques Simoneau.

Other Information

On August 11, 2022, a total of 1,165,000 stock options were granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. Of this number, 1,040,000 have been granted to directors and officers and 125,000 to employees and consultants. These options have an exercise price of $0.81 per share and are exercisable for a 10-year period.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. In the James Bay region, Azimut is actively advancing its 100%-owned flagship Elmer Gold Project to the initial resource stage.

Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet.

www.azimut-exploration.com

