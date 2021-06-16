"The current drought is one of the most important of the decade and is likely to generate significant losses that could have major impacts on farmers in the short term," said Pierre Migner, President and CEO of AXTER Agroscience, today, noting that virtually all crops are currently running so slowly that only a period of sustained rainfall could prevent very costly losses, provided that we are prepared to address the restoration of healthy plant physiology.

Mr. Migner, Agr. said that it is urgent for agricultural producers to address this step by ridding the plants of accumulated stress in the field, which causes the accumulation of very harmful oxidizing materials. In short, it is urgent to detoxify these plants in order to restart photosynthesis as quickly as possible and thus avoid that these oxidizing materials destroy forever the cell walls causing the yellowing, then the pure and simple death of plant tissues; which is catastrophic. For the president of AXTER Agroscience, the situation is so serious that the imbalance between the quantity of water absorbed and that lost through evaporation has hyper-pernicious effects on plant growth, which is insufficient to allow, for example, crops to compete well with weeds. Mr. Migner therefore proposes as an emergency solution the use of a product called CropBooster 2.0, which contains a technology that reduces the effects of oxidizing molecules (ROS) on the cell's metabolism after an abiotic stress.

CropBooster® 2.0 induces the expression of 71 genes that accelerate the production of proteins/enzymes that allow the plant to destroy and inactivate ROS. "But, its use during drought will not help," warned Mr. Migner.

He pointed out that the restart of a crop after a drought is done in two steps: the first step allows to recreate the turgidity of the tissues and to open the stomata (1 - 2 days; the CropBooster 2.0 must therefore be used before the beginning of the second step which decreases the concentration of ROS, on a horizon of 3 to 10 days.

The president of AXTER Agroscience insisted on the fact that this technology, which is the result of several years of research and development, only requires a dosage ranging from 2 to 5 liters/ha to reach its optimal efficiency; which is a strong added value.

CropBooster® 2.0 contains a wide range of nutrients and is not a pesticide. It cannot be considered as a clearly organic product, but it is the essential answer and the entirely Quebec-based solution to crop problems in the Quebec agricultural world and is in itself the best ally for agricultural producers faced with Mother Nature's occasional slip-ups.

SOURCE Axter Agroscience inc.

