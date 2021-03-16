QUEBEC CITY, March 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Axelys, Quebec's new technology transfer institution, is proud to announce that its team will be fully operational on April 1st, 2021. Put in place by the Government of Quebec and led by a start-up committee managed by special advisor Luc Sirois, the new organization will offer consulting and support services to foster innovation and public research in all the regions of Quebec.

Around the world, countries that are most successful in terms of economic and social benefits of their public research invest heavily in development and commercialization activities. While the research budget of Quebec universities amounts to more than $2 billion annually, Quebec is now giving itself the means to maximize the benefits of these investments and ensure faster commercialization. Axelys will enable Quebec companies to improve their competitiveness, increase the number of start-ups, create good jobs, and adopt more innovations that will have an impact on the well-being of Quebec's society.

Appointed by Axelys' Board of Directors, Ms. Paule De Blois will assume the position of General Manager. Ms. De Blois was previously in charge of one of the three technology transfer institutions whose activities will cease on March 31st. With over 20 years of experience leading innovation projects, Ms. De Blois' vision and management style are deeply rooted in the quality of the client experience and dynamic partnerships with stakeholders. She will be supported by a strong management team to help build a cutting-edge organization which will increase the high-potential innovations coming from public research in the province of Quebec.

Axelys would also like to thank the three previous technology transfer institutions, Aligo Innovation, SOVAR and Univalor, who paved the way for the new model that is being implemented today.

Quotes

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economic Development, and Innovation

"By promoting the results of public research and transforming them into innovations, Quebec is fostering new ways of conceiving our society and doing business. The launch of Axelys is part of our strategy to solidify the bridge between fundamental and applied research, and increase investment in business innovation, which will allow us to take an important step forward towards a better future for Quebec."

Luc Sirois, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Axelys, and Chief Innovator of Quebec

"To rethink how public research is commercialized in Quebec is an ambitious vision. With Axelys leading the way and putting all the great minds of Quebec together, we can think big for our public research and our economy."

Paule De Blois, President and CEO of Axelys

"Axelys' team will offer a renewed experience, focusing on innovation, proximity with the scientific community, and partnership with every stakeholder from researchers to entrepreneurs. Our ambition is to make an economic and social difference."

The start-up committee: Luc Sirois, Chief Innovator of Quebec; Vincent Aimez, Vice-Rector for Valorization and Partnerships of the University of Sherbrooke; François Bertrand, Assistant Director General of Polytechnique Montreal; Eugénie Brouillet, Vice-Rector for Research, Creation and Innovation of Laval University; Didier Leconte, Vice President of Investments - Technologies and Management of the Fonds de Solidarité FTQ; and Michelle Laflamme, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Emovi

About Axelys

Axelys is a new non-profit organization whose mission is to contribute to the economic and social prosperity of Quebec by accelerating the development and transfer of high-potential innovations resulting from public research. Funded in large part by the Quebec Ministry of Economic Development, and Innovation, it offers consulting and support services in development, intellectual property management, and innovation transfers to every Quebec's public research institutions in all regions. In addition, Axelys contributes to the creation of start-ups derived from its activities, notably by supporting scientific entrepreneurship and managing an investment portfolio. Its experts cover all sectors, including science and engineering, green technologies, life sciences, and impact innovations.

