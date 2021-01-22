Combined wins of 16 mutual funds and 28 segregated funds place Manulife Investment Management at the forefront

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management was recognized for 28 segregated funds and 16 mutual funds for their outstanding performance. The combination of these 44 awards places Manulife Investment Management at the forefront of the 2020 honourees.

The 2020 FundGrade A+® Awards selects funds that displayed the best risk-adjusted returns and maintained an excellent performance rating throughout a calendar year. Achieving a FundGrade A+® Rating is an honor because only 6% of the investment fund products available in Canada have received a FundGrade A+® rating.

"Congratulations to our Portfolio Management teams and all of our colleagues who contributed to this outstanding success," says Leo Zerilli, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Canada, Manulife Investment Management. "To receive top honours exemplifies the strength of our funds and our commitment to deliver solutions that offer Canadians choice while also meeting their needs."

The following mutual funds and segregated funds were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

Mutual funds* FundGrade Calc date Fund

Count 1Y

return 3Y

return 5Y

return 10Y

return Total return

since

inception Inception

date Canadian Equity Balanced category















Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class 1/31/2013 284 7.08 7.33 7.01

6.70 3/21/2012 Canadian Equity category















Manulife Canadian Equity Private Pool 1/31/2013 418 4.68 7.69 8.57

8.58 12/12/2012 Canadian Focused Equity category















Manulife Dividend Income Fund 1/31/2013 421 21.13 12.31 13.07

12.81 3/21/2012 Manulife Dividend Income Plus Fund 1/31/2011 421 22.40 9.62 12.82

11.79 8/25/2000 Manulife Dividend Income Private Pool 1/31/2013 421 21.26 12.59 13.26

13.46 12/13/2012 Canadian Neutral Balanced category















Manulife Canadian Balanced Fund 1/31/2011 410 6.00 5.18 5.55 7.25 7.76 8/19/2010 Emerging Markets Equity category















Manulife Emerging Markets Fund 1/31/2015 180 28.51 10.65 11.59

7.78 5/26/2014 Global Equity Balanced category















Manulife Global Small Cap Balanced Fund 1/31/2012 751 12.74 8.91 8.29

12.38 8/18/2011 Global Fixed Income Balanced category















Manulife Moderate Portfolio 1/31/2018 436 7.87 5.12



4.58 5/5/2017 Global Neutral Balanced category















Manulife Global Balanced Fund 1/31/2014 949 8.89 8.26 7.23

9.15 8/1/2013 Manulife U.S. Balanced Value Private Trust 1/31/2016 949 15.50 10.33 9.49

7.81 3/18/2015 Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income Fund 1/31/2014 949 15.15 10.04 9.29

8.50 12/24/2013 Manulife Value Balanced Fund 1/31/2012 949 24.09 10.27 10.52

8.81 8/18/2011 Global Small/Mid Cap Equity category















Manulife Global Small Cap Fund 1/31/2011 171 14.40 11.01 10.28 15.41 14.26 6/27/2008 High Yield Fixed Income category















Manulife Global Unconstrained Bond Fund 1/31/2012 254 7.41 5.48 6.57

6.93 6/16/2011 Manulife U.S. Unconstrained Bond Fund 1/31/2014 254 6.40 4.82 6.87

5.48 7/1/2013 *Mutual fund performance shown is for advisor series.

































Segregated funds** FundGrade

Calc date Fund

Count 1Y

return 3Y

return 5Y

return 10Y

return Total return

since

inception Inception

date Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category













Manulife Ideal Fundamental Dividend Fund 1/31/2011 192 -0.31 3.16



5.43 5/17/2016 Canadian Equity Balanced category















Manulife National Bank Bundle GIF Select 1/31/2017 492 9.56 7.88



8.40 10/14/2016 Canadian Equity category















Manulife Canadian Equity Private Segregated Pool 1/31/2015 408 4.51 7.29 8.17

7.05 10/6/2014 Manulife Fidelity True North GIF Select 1/31/2011 408 9.13 6.12 6.29 5.85 6.79 10/5/2009 Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category















Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio GIF Select 1/31/2011 610 8.72 5.06 4.99 4.76 5.12 10/2/2009 Canadian Fixed Income category















Manulife PensionBuilder Guaranteed Income Fund 1/31/2014 349 8.80 5.09 3.80

4.44 10/28/2013 Manulife RetirementPlus Guaranteed Income Fund 1/31/2014 349 9.23 5.67 3.73

3.55 10/28/2013 Canadian Focused Equity category















Manulife Dividend Income GIF Select 1/31/2014 426 20.55 11.77 12.51

11.89 10/7/2013 Manulife Fundamental Equity GIF Select 1/31/2011 426 8.56 9.04 9.05 6.97 7.71 10/5/2009 Manulife Dividend Income Plus GIF Select 1/31/2014 426 21.97





7.27 6/22/2018 Manulife Dividend Income Plus Private Segregated Pool*** 1/31/2014 426 22.52





24.25 10/7/2019 Canadian Neutral Balanced category















Manulife Canadian Balanced GIF Select 1/31/2011 876 5.87 5.03 5.39 7.09 7.20 10/18/2010 Manulife Monthly High Income GIF Select 1/31/2011 876 6.11 4.04 5.42 6.46 6.82 10/2/2009 European Equity category















Manulife Invesco Europlus GIF Select 1/31/2011 55 8.12 7.67 5.69 9.96 9.61 10/2/2009 Global Equity category















Manulife Global Equity Class GIF Select 1/31/2014 686 8.48 9.63 8.34

11.60 10/7/2013 Manulife Global Equity Private Segregated Pool 1/31/2015 686 9.60 10.46 8.95

11.37 10/6/2014 Global Fixed Income Balanced category















Manulife Balanced Income Private Segregated Pool 1/31/2015 209 7.56 4.84 6.05

4.72 10/6/2014 Manulife Conservative Portfolio GIF Select 1/31/2018 209 6.01 4.35



3.73 5/19/2017 Manulife Conservative Private Segregated Portfolio*** 1/31/2018 209 6.17





7.28 11/29/2018 Manulife Yield Opportunities GIF Select 1/31/2011 209 7.36 4.51 5.86 5.23 5.14 10/18/2010 Global Fixed Income category















Manulife Global Fixed Income Private Segregated Pool 1/31/2015 92 6.84 3.84 3.42

3.94 10/6/2014 Manulife Strategic Income GIF Select 1/31/2011 92 6.06 3.34 3.05 4.33 4.77 10/5/2009 Global Neutral Balanced category















Manulife Ideal Global Balanced Fund 1/31/2017 757 7.75 7.10



7.22 5/17/2016 Manulife Ideal U.S. Monthly High Income Fund 1/31/2017 757 13.98 8.90



8.22 5/17/2016 Manulife Strategic Dividend Bundle GIF Select 1/31/2016 757 15.44 8.06 8.41

8.11 8/24/2015 Manulife U.S. Balanced Value Private Segregated Pool 1/31/2016 757 15.04 9.93 9.15

7.65 4/30/2015 Manulife Value Balanced GIF Select 1/31/2014 757 24.07 10.21 10.40

7.78 10/7/2013 Global Small/Mid Cap Equity category















Manulife Global Small Cap GIF Select 1/31/2011 88 13.69 10.36 9.65 14.79 14.87 10/5/2009 High Yield Fixed Income category















Manulife U.S. Unconstrained Bond GIF Select 1/31/2014 125 5.69 4.15 6.53

5.51 10/7/2013 Tactical Balanced category















Manulife Ideal Tactical Income Fund 1/31/2013 135 9.05 5.43



5.82 5/17/2016





















** Segregated fund performance shown for GIF Select and MPIP funds is for the front-end sales charge. For Ideal funds in Signature Select, the performance shown is for the no-load sales charge. ***The FundGrade A+ award applies to an entire fund family, including every segregated fund product and series where a fund is available. This fund has been listed twice to highlight that it is available in both GIF Select and MPIP Segregated Pools contracts.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited (formerly named Manulife Asset Management Limited) and The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company is the issuer of insurance contracts containing Manulife segregated funds. Manulife Mutual Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and segregated fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing in mutual funds and information folder, contract and fund facts before investing in segregated fund contracts. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contractholder and may increase or decrease in value.

Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$923 billion (US$692 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2019, we had more than 35,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$943 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.2 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

