Award-Winning Journalist Vassy Kapelos Joins CTV News as Host of Flagship Political Series POWER PLAY and QUESTION PERIOD

– Kapelos also hosts weekday radio program THE VASSY KAPELOS SHOW, airing across iHeartRadio Canada Talk Network stations –

– Veteran political journalist to join CTV News beginning December 1 –

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - CTV News announced today that award-winning journalist Vassy Kapelos has been named Chief Political Correspondent, and is set to host CTV News Channel's marquee daily political program POWER PLAY, as well as QUESTION PERIOD, CTV's weekly political program of record, effective December 1.

Additionally, Kapelos hosts the all-new radio program THE VASSY KAPELOS SHOW, airing weekday afternoons from 12 – 2 p.m. ET across iHeartRadio Canada Talk Network stations, including CJAD 800 Montréal, 580 CFRA Ottawa, NEWSTALK 1010 Toronto, 610 CKTB St. Catharines, 1290 CJBK London, AM800 CKLW Windsor, AM1150 Kelowna, CFAX 1070 Victoria. All iHeartRadio Canada stations are available across the country via live stream on iHeartRadio.ca and the iHeartRadio Canada app.

"I am so excited to join CTV and host iconic political programs I have grown up watching my entire life," said Kapelos. "I look forward to continuing to do what I love – report on politics and how it affects Canadians' lives – with the team at CTV News, and I'm honoured to step into the shoes of my friends and mentors who have hosted these programs before me."

"Vassy Kapelos is one of the country's most esteemed and trusted political journalists and we are thrilled to welcome her to the CTV News team," said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development & News for Bell Media and Vice Chair, Quebec for Bell. "The perfect choice to lead political coverage for CTV News, Vassy's skill in reporting major stories and contextualizing them for Canadians is unparalleled across the industry."

Kapelos has extensive experience covering federal and provincial politics in Canada. Prior to joining CTV News, Kapelos was host of CBC's POWER & POLITICS. Previously, she was Global News' Ottawa Bureau Chief and host of THE WEST BLOCK. Before working in Ottawa, Vassy covered provincial politics in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Kapelos is a two-time Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Live Production, Social Media (2020), for CBC's coverage of the B.C. by-election that saw Jagmeet Singh win his seat in Parliament, and Best Talk Program or Series (2021), for POWER & POLITICS.

She also received the 2021 Leitch Lecture Award from the University of Alberta and University of Calgary's faculties of Law after delivering a lecture on the political effect of the COVID-19 health crisis in Canada.

Born in Toronto, Kapelos graduated from Western University with a Bachelor of Arts degree, and then from Dalhousie University with a Master of Arts.

POWER PLAY airs weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel, CTVNews.ca, and the CTV News app. QUESTION PERIOD airs Sundays at 11 a.m. ET on CTV, CTV News Channel, CTV.ca, CTVNews.ca, and the CTV and CTV News apps (visit CTVNews.ca/QP for the program's podcast and detailed listings on encore presentations). A radio broadcast of QUESTION PERIOD airs on iHeartRadio Canada Talk Network stations across the country (check local listings).

About CTV News

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations. CTV News operations include CTV NEWS CHANNEL, BNN Bloomberg, CP24, and information programming, including CTV NATIONAL NEWS, W5, POWER PLAY, and QUESTION PERIOD. Flagship news sites include CTVNews.ca , as well as CP24.com and BNNBloomberg.ca , and are complemented by the CTV News , CP24 , and BNN Bloomberg apps, which provide a direct connection to Canada's most trusted news anytime and anywhere. With a perspective that is distinctly Canadian, CTV News brings Canadians the international and domestic news stories of the day and is the #1 news organization in Canada.

SOURCE CTV News

For further information: Rob Duffy, 416.802.3319, [email protected]; Mike Millar, 437.329.9942, [email protected]