Award-Winning Journalist and Broadcaster Hannah Thibedeau Joins Global Public Affairs

TORONTO, April 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Global Public Affairs (Global) is pleased to announce the addition of award-winning veteran political journalist and broadcaster Hannah Thibedeau as Executive Communications Officer at Global. Hannah will support Global's clients from coast-to-coast with their communications, media relations and public affairs needs.

With more than two decades of experience, Hannah is a veteran political reporter, broadcaster and producer with CBC News in Ottawa, having covered seven federal elections, four Prime Ministers and virtually every significant news story in Canada over the past 25 years.

"The Global team is thrilled to welcome someone of Hannah's calibre and experience to contribute to our growing communications practice and to bring her significant political insights to our firm's government relations efforts," said Global Public Affairs CEO, Randy Pettipas. "At Global, we focus our clients on ensuring their messages resonate with key audiences, including government stakeholders. Hannah's deep experience will support our clients in all government and public-facing advocacy, communications and media campaigns."

Hailing from Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Hannah moved to Ottawa following her graduation of Dalhousie University in Halifax with a degree in Political Science. At Algonquin College, she received a diploma in Television Broadcasting then launched her career in journalism that took her to CBC in 2009 as a local reporter and then as a producer for "Politics with Don Newman", before moving to the network's national bureau in 2012.

"As someone who has been at the centre of the Canadian political ecosystem and has both witnessed and covered major milestones and events that have defined Canada's politics and media landscape, I am confident I can contribute significantly to the work of Global's clients, while supporting the pursuit of new opportunities for growth and collaboration across the country," said Hannah Thibedeau.

Global's Strategic Communications practice has been supporting clients from coast-to-coast with their communications needs, from media relations programs, digital and social media campaigns, crisis communications and issues management, as well as media training and executive coaching.

About Global

Global Public Affairs is Canada's largest privately held strategic communications and government relations consultancy. With seven offices across Canada, our firm represents many of the largest corporate sector organizations in the country, touching all facets of the national economy.

Biography

An award-winning veteran journalist, Hannah Thibedeau has covered Parliament Hill for more than 20 years. She most recently served as National News Anchor of CBC News Live on Canada's most-watched news network. Thibedeau and her team won the 2023 Canadian Screen Award (formerly the Gemini) for "Best Live News Special: Ottawa Occupation" for their coverage of the truck convoy in Ottawa in 2022.

Thibedeau has covered seven federal elections, four Prime Ministers, multiple leadership conventions, yearly Remembrance Day ceremonies, the first official National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Royal Visits, and the 2014 shootings on Parliament Hill, among many others. During her tenure, she also reported on important international events such as G7, NATO and APEC Summits and Prime Minister Jean Chretien's visit to Afghanistan.

Hailing from Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, Thibedeau has always had an interest in politics, news coverage and storytelling. She attended Dalhousie University in Halifax where she earned a degree in Political Science. Following university, Hannah wanted to combine her love of politics and media and went to Algonquin College in Ottawa and completed her Television Broadcasting Diploma.

Her range of skills and experience throughout the industry is extensive, beginning her career behind the scenes as technical support for hockey and football at ESPN2, producing stories for CTV National News, and as a reporter for Global National then reporting locally, nationally and internationally at CBC for all mediums: TV; radio; online; and, social media. Hannah has also spent time working as a reporter in Washington, guest hosting the National as well as Power and Politics and most recently becoming the anchor of her program on CBC News Network.

Follow her @hannahthibedeau on Twitter or Instagram

SOURCE Global Public Affairs

For further information: Rick Roth, Vice President, Toronto, Email: [email protected]