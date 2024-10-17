Award Holder Celebration: Honouring Exceptional Achievements in Youth Development

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Award Canada is proud to announce the upcoming Award Holder Celebration, an inspiring event dedicated to recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of Gold Award recipients. The celebration will take place on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, at 2:00 PM EST at The Westin Ottawa.

This momentous occasion will honour 29 Gold Award recipients with their Gold Award certificates, presented by Martin Houghton-Brown OStJ DSc(hc) FRSA, Secretary General of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation alongside Stephen De-Wint, Chief Executive Officer of Award Canada. These certificates recognize the life skills the recipients have cultivated through the Award, including confidence, a sense of purpose, resilience, problem-solving, compassion, and respect for diversity.

Young people who attain their Gold Award have invested a minimum of twelve months to achieve this Award. The Award involves giving service to the community, developing new skills, a commitment to physical well-being, and the training, planning, and undertaking of a multi-night Adventurous Journey, as well as attending a week-long project. Significant time and dedication are required to attain the Gold Award.

Event Highlights:

What: Award Holder Celebration – A recognition event for Gold Award recipients and Award Holders

Where: The Westin Ottawa – 11 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa ON

The Westin Ottawa – 11 Colonel By Dr, Ottawa ON Who: Gold Award recipients, Award Holders of all levels and years, volunteers, and family members

The event will feature a recognition presentation followed by a reception, offering attendees the chance to celebrate and network in a relaxed setting. Discussions will focus on the journeys of Award Holders and how they continue to make a difference in the lives of others long after completing their Awards. This gathering will bring together Award Holders, volunteers, and families, providing a unique opportunity to connect and share experiences.

Quote from Gold Award Recipient:

" This experience changes you. It teaches you the value of serving others, goal setting and doing things you never dreamed of. One of my highlights was I applied for a Passion to Purpose grant to create a short film that addressed being a positive digital citizen. This sparked a passion for film making. Finally, if I can survive a 5-day rainy canoe trip in Newfoundland and Labrador in June, I can do anything! "

– Mira, Gold Award Recipient from Ontario

Media Note:

Please note that media are not permitted on-site during this event. However, if you are interested in scheduling an interview with an Award representative or Gold Award recipient, please contact Aida Abader at the details below.

About Award Canada:

Award Canada is the national operator of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award, a global framework that empowers young people to develop essential life skills, resilience, and leadership through experiential learning. For over 60 years, the Award has transformed the lives of over 500,000 young people in Canada from all backgrounds, cultures, and abilities. Partnering with youth organizations and education professionals, Award Canada helps young people raise their aspirations, discover their potential, and become active, engaged citizens. Globally, the Award operates in over 130 countries, engaging 1.3 million participants.

