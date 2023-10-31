Aw, rats! Toronto remains #1 city for rodents in Canada

Orkin Canada's annual national "Rattiest Cities" list is out!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Orkin Canada has released its annual list of the top 25 "rattiest" cities in Canada, with the City of Toronto claiming the top spot for the second year in a row.

This year's list saw populous cities Toronto and Vancouver continue to battle it out for first place in the rat race, and welcomed Ottawa, Scarborough and Moncton back to the top 10 list.

City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rat and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2023. (CNW Group/Orkin Canada)

"Rat and mice calls used to be expected primarily in the fall and winter as they escape the cold outdoors, but now they are becoming a year-round effort," said Dr. Alice Sinia, pest specialist and entomologist with Orkin Canada. "Longer summer seasons coupled with abundant food sources provide ideal conditions for exponential growth in rodent populations, which is why it is more important than ever to use integrated pest management techniques to tackle all of the conditions that allow mice and rats to proliferate."

City rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential rodent (rat and mice) treatments that Orkin Canada carried out from August 1, 2022 through July 31, 2023.

The top 10 rattiest cities in Canada in 2023 are:

Toronto Vancouver Burnaby Kelowna Mississauga Richmond Victoria Ottawa Scarborough Moncton

For a complete list of Canada's rattiest cities please download here .

As more regions across Canada see the introduction of rodenticide bans amidst a growing rodent population, Orkin Canada is reminding Canadians of the tactics that can be employed to mitigate rodents from entering their homes and frequenting their property:

Seal cracks or holes in exterior walls, expansion joints and foundations, and install weather stripping around windows and doors.

Install screens on utility openings and ducts.

Reduce harbourage by trimming shrubs and grass, removing weeds and clearing unnecessary clutter from the yard and near the property.

Get rid of moisture sources, such as clogged gutters.

Store objects away from exterior walls and about 45 centimetres off the ground.

Rodent proof sheds, which can be major breeding and harbourage spots for rodents in the winter.

Garbage attracts rodents by providing them with food and water. Practice good waste disposal by keeping garbage and food waste away from your property. Use tight-fitting lid containers and be cautious about garbage overflow.

For more information about rodent prevention, visit orkincanada.ca .

About Orkin Canada

Orkin Canada, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) is the country's largest pest control provider and leader in the development of fast, effective and environmentally responsible pest control solutions. One key program is the Home Pest Protection Program that prevents and eradicates pest infestations in residences and provides key information about pests. Orkin Canada provides professional services to both residential and commercial clients from coast to coast. For more information, visit www.orkincanada.ca , like www.facebook.com/OrkinCanada or follow @orkincanada .

SOURCE Orkin Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact: Amanda Cheung at [email protected] or (437) 855-2228; Meetu Madahar at [email protected] or (416) 817-4668