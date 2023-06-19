OCPI develops pharmaceutical products that aim to improve the quality of life and health of patients through its commitments to neuroscience, cardio-renal, and nephrology.Through this partnership, Avvy Health will provide at-home blood tests for patients enrolled in the JINARC patient support program.

"We are thrilled to be chosen by Ostuka as their trusted partner in delivering blood testing services for the JINARC patient support program," said Oren Sebag, CEO of Avvy Health. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of leveraging technology to make healthcare more accessible and patient-centric. We believe that by providing at-home blood tests, we can significantly improve the quality of life for individuals battling ADPKD."

Jinarc, developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical, is a treatment for patients suffering from autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). As part of the treatment protocol, regular monitoring of blood parameters is essential to ensure optimal therapeutic outcomes and patient safety.

The partnership between Avvy Health and Otsuka Pharmaceutical exemplifies the shared commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to enhance patient care and enable a proactive approach to healthcare management.

About Avvy Health:

Avvy is the first mobile platform to connect qualified healthcare providers with Canadians looking to access healthcare services from the comfort and safety of home. The company's mission is to deliver a seamless, safe and secure experience for both patients and providers. Avvy is currently available in Greater Montreal and Quebec City , with plans to expand to other Canadian cities. Users can download the app for both Apple and Android smartphones.

