Every year, Digital Health Canada, a leading professional association that empowers digital health professionals dedicated to creating the future of health in Canada, recognizes Start-Up Innovators who have demonstrated leadership and innovation and whose outstanding contribution has advanced Digital Health or Virtual Health in Canada.

Founded in Montreal , the Avvy App is redefining at-home care by allowing Canadians to schedule healthcare services with a healthcare provider from the comfort of home or work through a free mobile app available on iOS and Android devices.

To enhance access to essential healthcare services and help more Canadians get the care they need, the Avvy App enables users to conveniently schedule a wide range of on-demand services such as blood tests, strep tests, electrocardiograms, immunizations, ear cleanings, prenatal care, and more.

"Thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition from Digital Health Canada," said Oren Sebag, CEO of Avvy. "This award validates our team's dedication and commitment to transforming healthcare delivery through digital innovation. Avvy Health remains steadfast in our commitment to leverage advancements in technology to offer smart, convenient, and quality care to Canadians in need."

About Avvy Health

Avvy is the first mobile app to connect qualified healthcare providers with Canadians looking to access healthcare services from the comfort and safety of home. The company's mission is to deliver a seamless, safe, and secure experience for both patients and providers. Avvy is currently available across Greater Montreal and Quebec City, with plans to expand to other Canadian cities. Users can download the app for both Apple and Android smartphones. Visit avvyapp.com to learn more about our services.

About Digital Health Canada

Digital Health Canada is a member-supported not-for-profit professional association that connects, inspires, and educates digital health professionals creating the future of health in Canada. The CHIEF Executive Forum offers senior professionals and leaders in digital health and healthcare a place to connect, collaborate, exchange best practices, and offer their expertise in setting the agenda for the effective use of information and technology to improve health and healthcare in Canada.

Related Links:

SOURCE Avvy Health

For further information: Sabrina Atwal, Public Relations Avvy Health, [email protected]