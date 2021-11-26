AVRIL LAVIGNE'S FIRST CANADIAN HEADLINE TOUR IN OVER TEN YEARS KICKING OFF ON MAY 3, 2022, WITH SPECIAL GUESTS GRANDSON AND MOD SUN

AVRIL RECENTLY PERFORMED HER LATEST SINGLE "BITE ME" WITH TRAVIS BARKER ON "THE TONIGHT SHOW" AND IS PERFORMING ON THE "ELLEN DEGENERES SHOW" ON NOVEMBER 30TH

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Multi-platinum artist, and multiple-time Juno Award Winner Avril Lavigne launches her first Canadian tour in over ten years with the "Bite Me Canada 2022" tour featuring special guests, grandson and Mod Sun.

Avril Lavigne recently signed to DTA Records and released "Bite Me" featuring Travis Barker, her first release of music since 2019's "Head Above Water". According to Lavigne, the track is "an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn't deserve you." New music and a new album will follow in 2022.

2022 also celebrates the 20th anniversary of Avril's iconic and ground-breaking diamond-selling album "Let Go". "I'm so excited to come home and rock out with you Canada! I can't wait to see you in person this Spring!", shares Avril.

The "Bite Me Canada 2022" tour will play 14 markets in Canada coast to coast kicking off in Moncton, NB on May 3, 2022, and ending in Victoria, BC on May 25, 2022. The Artist Presale begins Monday November 29, 2021, at 10AM local time, and the Public on-sale begins on Friday December 3, at 12PM local time. Windsor, ON general on-sale is Friday December 17th at 10AM EST.

$1.00 will be added to each ticket for the Avril Lavigne Foundation, which supports people with serious illness or disabilities.

Visit http://www.avrillavigne.com for more information.

BITE ME CANADA TOUR 2022 TOUR DATES:

*grandson not appearing

5/3 – Avenir Centre – Moncton, NB

5/4 – Scotiabank Centre – Halifax, NS

5/6 – Videotron Centre – Quebec City, QC*

5/7 – Place Bell – Montreal, QC

5/9 – TD Place Arena – Ottawa, ON *

5/10 – Budweiser Gardens – London, ON

5/12 – Caesars Windsor – Windsor, ON

5/13 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

5/17 – Canada Life Centre – Winnipeg, MB

5/18 – SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, SK

5/19 – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB

5/21 - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB

5/22 – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB

5/24 – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC

5/25 – Save-On Foods Memorial Centre – Victoria, BC

