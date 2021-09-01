Avocados From Mexico: Every Parent's Best Friend for Back to School

Avocados From Mexico and C'est Moi Le Chef share a common goal: encouraging healthy eating habits from the youngest age. That's why the brand is working with this Québec non-profit on a series of virtual world-cuisine-themed workshops. The first-ever C'est moi le chef! cuisine le monde festival will take place from September 17 to 26, with kids learning how to prepare food from four different parts of the world: Québec, France, Senegal and Mexico. Avocados From Mexico is the official partner of the Mexico workshops—they'll be the star ingredient in a workshop (with two sessions) held on September 18. Sign-ups started on August 17, and tickets can be purchased on C'est moi le chef's website .

But that's not all! On September 19, there will be a Facebook Live on C'est moi le chef's Facebook page. Open to everyone, the workshop will be led by Montréal chef and co-owner of Calaveras, Elemy, and C'est Moi Le Chef founder Karine Desserre‑Pezé. They'll be demonstrating how to prepare a Mexican-themed recipe that's chock-full of avocados!

Attendees of both workshops will walk away with a new appreciation for this kid-friendly fruit, a dose of creativity to help parents on those mornings when ideas for a healthy breakfast, snack or lunch are in short supply, and lots of happy memories of working in the kitchen as a family. They'll also have the chance to purchase goodie bags to take their avogame to the next level.

To reach even more parents at this hectic time, Avocados From Mexico is also working together with nutritionist and mommy blogger Melanie Magnan on a special feature in parenting magazine Moi Parent. She'll offer tips for school lunches: striking the right balance between snacks and meals, adding a touch of fun to mealtime, choosing the best lunch box, and much more. Magnan and Toronto-based mommy influencer Georgia Eliopoulos will also be sharing lots of fun and helpful avocado-inspired content on Instagram.

For our Québec avolovers, you can get your copy of Moi Parent on September 9, and wherever you are, don't forget to follow @nutrimini.nutritionhappy and @extrasparklesplease to take the stress out of back to school with a little help from Avocados From Mexico!

ABOUT AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Avocados From Mexico exemplifies the positivity and dynamism attributed to avocados. Throughout the growing, packing and distribution processes, the brand stays loyal to its goal of offering good food that will be happily enjoyed in good company. Mexicanity is the emotion and energy associated with making guacamole and other delicious recipes. It's also the parties and special occasions that bring family and friends together in the spirit of celebration, sharing and joy.

