AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO CELEBRATES EARTH DAY WITH IMPORTANT SUSTAINABILITY COMMITMENT

"Our main objective is to generate an impact on the Sustainable Development Goal 15 "Life on Land", as it is the one that has the highest impact on the avocado industry. This goal will directly contribute to the SDG 6 "Clean Water and Sanitation", the SDG 8 "Decent Work and Economic Growth" and the SDG 12 "Responsible consumption and production" of the United Nations 2030 Agenda", highlights Mr Armando Lopez Orduña, Managing Director of APEAM.

THE DEDICATION

Avocados From Mexico's sustainability development proudly meets the needs of the present without compromising the capacity of future generations, guaranteeing a balance between economic growth, care for the environment and social well-being. While the avocado industry has expanded significantly to meet the growing demand, Avocados From Mexico is dedicated to producing fresh avocados year-round under the highest environmental standards. Its ultimate goal is to achieve a proper balance between the growing worldwide demand for avocados and important environmental needs without compromise. True sustainability is, in essence, entering a positive cycle that allows the natural environment to flourish and therefore provides the foundation for the culture, economy, and land to flourish in harmony. As the avocado industry prospers, it gives back to the natural ecosystem and thus the cycle is perpetuated. While this sustainable agenda is ambitious, it is critical to the success of the industry and the prosperity of the world.

"In celebration of Earth Day, we are proud to be the first agricultural association in Mexico to sign the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This commitment shows how dedicated we are to continue our environmental initiatives in our everyday practices because we know that what you sow, you reap." explains Miguel Barcenas, Head of Marketing for Avocados From Mexico international markets.

SOME CONCRETE INITIATIVES

Life on Land

This plan is the continuity of Avocados From Mexico's engagement towards the planet with efforts focused on reforestation and industry-wide sustainability practices, both of which help to preserve the natural habitats of wildlife. Avocados From Mexico has been a supporter of environmental initiatives and has led an extensive reforestation initiative to strengthen Michoacán's natural biodiversity, home of Avocados From Mexico. With an impressive plant survival rate of 85%, over 1 million pine trees throughout the region have been planted in the past several years. The organization also plans to restore another 1.6 million trees to Michoacán by 2025 helping mitigate the effects of unsustainable logging practices and restoring the area's natural ecosystems and biodiversity. Avocados From Mexico has recognized that fostering natural habitat goes hand in hand with maintaining sustainable farming. A balanced ecosystem will ensure better soil and air quality, less erosion, and a healthier, stable water table.

Clean Water and Sanitation

The preservation of water is also a priority for Avocados From Mexico: This literal source of life, water is a vital and irreplaceable part of agriculture and that is why 97% of the avocado orchards use natural or sustainable irrigation methods. With heavy rains during a six-month rainy season, the avocado strip in Michoacán is one of the largest water-generating reservoirs in Mexico. The abundant natural rainfall in the region feeds the state's two main rivers and much of it permeates the soil. Under the shade of the avocado trees and surrounding forests, this moisture is retained, and evaporation is minimal, preventing erosion.

Decent Work and Economic Growth

The avocado Industry in Mexico provides jobs and business opportunities for more than 300,000 people and it is one of the economic pillars for the local communities in Mexico. Independent Research has indicated that communities around the avocado-producing areas have improved over the years reducing poverty and marginalization indicators by providing better living conditions with strong economic and social development.

Avocados From Mexico's goal is to achieve a proper balance between the growing worldwide demand for avocados and important environmental needs. Even though avocados are one of the most sustainable foods on the market, Avocados From Mexico is adamant to use sustainable practices in the cultivation of the fruit for a better tomorrow.

