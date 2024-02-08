TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The following is a media statement from Aviva Canada CEO Tracy Garrad, who participated in the Summit to Combat Auto Theft in Ottawa:

"This Summit has attracted much-needed attention to the issue of auto theft. We applaud the $28 million announced to help Canada Border Services more effectively search shipping containers and a potential ban on consumer hacking devices. Moving forward, we now require concrete action and follow through. Even as we discussed the issue, vehicles were being stolen across the GTA. Consumers and their communities remain vulnerable. We must strengthen Canada's export policies, enhance powers to investigate and prosecute organized crime, and most of all, get government, vehicle manufacturers, law enforcement and consumers all working together to make a real difference for Canadians."

