Aviva Canada unveils extensive support package for Canadians during COVID-19

TORONTO, April 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadians across the country have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Aviva Canada today pledged to support Canadians with an extensive pandemic relief package ranging from cash donations and flexible payment options for vulnerable customers, to free roadside assistance for healthcare workers.

"We can all agree that we find ourselves in extraordinary times, but when it comes to supporting communities across Canada, Aviva Canada has a long history of being there on the ground. We have more than 4,000 employees across Canada committed to being there for our customers when they need us the most – and I see this as another way that we can extend that same commitment to those impacted by COVID-19," said Jason Storah, Chief Executive Officer, Aviva Canada.

A $500,000 donation to Canadian Red Cross

A long-time partner of the Canadian Red Cross, Aviva Canada is donating $500,000 to support the charitable organization's Response and Emergency Management programs for COVID-19, as well as other disaster response efforts. The donation will help to:

Fund relief supplies such as cots, blankets, pillows, masks and gloves

Support emergency response personnel deployed to assist with the comfort and care of Canadians returning to Canada

Support the training and deployment of Emergency Response volunteers to provide safety and well-being telephone assessments for vulnerable populations

"The Canadian Red Cross is thankful for Aviva Canada's continued support of our emergency management and community health and wellness programs. The support of Aviva Canada during this critical time will help the Red Cross provide vital services and resources to those in need during the current COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to preparing to respond to floods, wildfires and other disasters in the weeks and months ahead," said Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO, Canadian Red Cross.

Complimentary roadside assistance for police, paramedics, firefighters and healthcare heroes

We are enormously grateful for the courageous first responders and healthcare professionals working tirelessly to help those in need during these times. Beginning April 6 and until further notice, Aviva Canada is providing free roadside assistance to police, paramedics, firefighters and healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. They do not have to be Aviva Canada customers to call 1-844-398-2001 for free roadside assistance. Check www.aviva.ca for more details.

Dedicating over 90,000 volunteer hours to help

Each year, Aviva Canada employees give back to the communities by donating and volunteering their time. For 2020, Aviva Canada employees expect to dedicate over 90,000 hours of volunteer hours with organizations supporting the vulnerable and the elderly in our communities so those in self-isolation can continue to stay healthy, safe and connected to their community during this time.

Flexible payment options for vulnerable customers

To help those impacted by COVID-19, Aviva Canada is offering customers flexibility with their premium payment during this time. Impacted customers can contact their broker, agent or call us at 1-800-387-4518 for more information.

About Aviva Canada

Aviva Canada is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the country, providing home, automobile, lifestyle and business insurance to 2.8 million customers. A subsidiary of UK-based Aviva plc, Aviva Canada has more than 4,000 employees focused on creating a bright and sustainable future for their customers and our communities.

For more information, visit aviva.ca or Aviva Canada's blog, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn pages

SOURCE Aviva Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Janis McCulloch, Mobile: (437) 236-4335, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.avivacanada.com

